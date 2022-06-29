Bolster Inc. Attains SOC2 Type II Compliance

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolster , Inc, the automated digital risk protection company, today announced it has attained Service Organization Control (SOC) 2, Type II Certification. The new certification provides independent validation that Bolster security controls comply with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' applicable Trust Services Principles and Criteria.

"It's essential that our customers know their data is safe and secure," said Abhishek Dubey, co-founder and CEO of Bolster, Inc. "At Bolster we are always working to ensure that we are providing the best and more secure solutions for our customers and this compliance is another proof point of that."

The SOC 2 examination was conducted according to attestation standards developed and managed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and provides detailed information related to, and assurance of, an entity's controls surrounding the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems used to process users' data and the confidentiality of the data processed by these systems.

Bolster was able to implement the required SOC 2 guidelines within a very short time frame due to the company's advanced IT infrastructure. Bolster customers, prospects, and partners can receive a copy of the SOC 2 report upon request.

About Bolster, Inc.

At Bolster, our mission is to make the internet safe for everyone. That's why we created the first and only fully automated platform purpose-built from the ground up to detect, monitor, and take down fraudsters on the Internet. We call it Automated Digital Risk Protection. Our comprehensive platform offers the most efficient protection across web, social media, app stores, marketplaces, and the dark web to combat fraudulent sites and content. Bolster was founded in 2017 by security industry veterans with headquarters in Los Altos, CA. To learn more, go to www.bolster.ai.

