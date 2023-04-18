Bolster Releases 'Insights' Reporting to Deliver Instant Visibility and Performance Analytics into an Organization's Digital Risk Landscape

Automated Digital Risk Protection Leader extends its platform; provides customers with information needed to achieve stronger digital risk protection

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolster Inc. , the automated digital risk protection company, today released Bolster Insights, a new module that provides organizations with instant visibility and performance analytics into their digital risk landscape. Bolster Insights enables actionable, configurable reporting and analytics that illustrates the detection of phishing and scam activities within an organization, how quickly the threats were mitigated, and it also provides predictions for future risks.

"Since inception, we have been a customer-first organization ensuring that our customers have the best platform available to protect against online fraudsters," stated Abhishek Dubey, co-founder and CEO of Bolster. "In talking with our customers, we learned that it would be beneficial for them to have advanced reporting and analytics to help understand where threat intelligence is gathered and how to protect against future attacks. Based on this feedback, we built Bolster Insights. Now customers have detection and mitigation analytics to not only predict future threats but also reduce their total attack surface."

In order to balance economic challenges with meeting security demands, organizations need to understand the effectiveness of its security solution in terms of risk mitigation efficacy and total cost of ownership. By gaining a true understanding of both, organizations can achieve an effective digital risk protection that reduces the total attack surface all while providing operational and business value.

Bolster Insights enables organizations to:

Increase business and operational value from easy-to-use, consumable reporting and analytics

Get instant visibility into their digital risk landscape by understanding historical threats and potential new risks

Align and report on security practices for audit or compliance requirements where organizations need to illustrate how they safeguard sensitive data (i.e. Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act for financial institutions, PCI DSS for retailers, and HIPAA for healthcare)

"Our customers are happy with Bolster's automated detection and takedown capabilities of phishing and scam activity across the internet and are curious to see how that works in the back end," explains Alain Mayer, VP of Product. "We wanted to ensure they knew exactly how the threat information is collected, where we send the takedown requests, and how quickly risk is mitigated. This way, they can see the tremendous value they get from the Bolster platform and also how to leverage these insights for hardening and validating their current security strategies."

Bolster is an industry-first phishing and scam detection platform that responds in real-time to the rapidly growing problem of phishing and scam activity across the open web, social media, app stores, and even the dark web. Now with Bolster Insights, existing and new customers can easily gain insights into where their digital risk lies and take proactive steps to guard against future threats.

