Bolster Unveils AI Security for Email: A Game-Changing Defense Against Phishing and Impersonation Scams

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help organizations fight the sharp rise in AI-backed phishing and impersonation attempts, Bolster , a leader in multi-channel phishing protection, today released a new feature, Bolster AI Security for Email, which automates the analysis and mitigation of cyber threats reported through customer abuse mailboxes.

"Manual triage and processing by Tier-1 and Tier-2 security operations center (SOC) analysts is time-consuming and wildly costly for organizations. These cybersecurity inadequacies have substantial impacts on security teams, and importantly, on the customer experience," said Alain Mayer, VP of Product at Bolster. "This can result in significant customer churn and financial losses. We are empowering organizations to avoid these challenges by providing AI tools that are efficient, and automate the fight against phishing scams, impersonation and other fraud schemes."

Large brands and enterprises are facing a flood of phishing, impersonation, and scam attempts, with some brands receiving upwards of 30,000 emails per month from customers reporting suspicious activity. For SOC personnel, handling these reports manually is inefficient and requires specialized knowledge. Additionally, manual processes can take, on average, days to weeks for each individual takedown, with impacts felt by multiple departments including Customer Support, Cybersecurity, Fraud Protection, Legal, Marketing, and more.

Bolster AI Security for Email handles the entire lifecycle of a threat, from identifying domain registrants to sending cease-and-desist letters and coordinating global takedowns. During beta, the Bolster team identified a high true positive accuracy, with large brands seeing ~35% true positive rate, meaning about 1 in 3 reports of threat are legitimate. This helps organizations to focus resources on real issues, while also reducing internal costs. A recent study has shown that 15% of scammed users do not renew their licenses. AI-driven remediation can help to prevent this.

"This new feature doesn't just stop phishing threats—it protects your customers' trust. By enabling direct customer generated reporting and automating rapid threat mitigation, brands can demonstrate an active commitment to security," continued Mayer. "This goes beyond employee-driven models by directly engaging those who are most affected. While other tools focus on AI-driven analysis with human oversight, Bolster AI Security for Email fully automates the entire process, from triage to communication with customers, once a threat is neutralized."

Additionally, AI Security for Email scales effortlessly, so SOC teams can manage tens of thousands of customer-reported emails monthly without requiring additional internal resources.

This means that takedowns that used to take 1-2 days can now happen in just a few hours, preventing damage before it escalates.

