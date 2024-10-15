Bolt Announces the Availability of Its Enterprise Product on Salesforce AppExchange

Bolt customers can now enhance shopper identification, offer streamlined checkout experiences, and build lifetime customer relationships directly within Salesforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt today announced it has launched its flagship enterprise product on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to supercharge their checkout experience while keeping their own brand look and feel front and center.

Bolt is a payments- and technology-agnostic platform that enhances customer conversion and revenue by offering a one-click checkout experience and access to a data-rich network of 80M+ US shoppers . Bolt is currently available on AppExchange .

Bolt narrows the gap between browsing and buying by reducing friction for shoppers. Enterprise retailers utilize Bolt to identify shoppers, power passwordless login, and convert customers—all while retaining their brand look and feel and their existing tech stack. By offering a myriad of payment options, easy account identification and fraud prevention, it simplifies checkout and requires fewer steps—there's no separate checkout button, no username, no password, no inadvertent account creation, and no browser redirects.

Bolt powers enhanced conversion and ecommerce revenue for enterprise retailers, and will help customers see similar performance improvements by innovating their checkout experience.

"Today, the retail space is more competitive than ever. Merchants are working diligently to increase conversion rates and user satisfaction," said Justin Grooms, CEO, Bolt. "At Bolt, we are excited to work with merchants on Salesforce AppExchange to provide an integrated, efficient checkout process that boosts their ecommerce performance."

"Bolt is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by offering a frictionless checkout solution for retailers," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Bolt

Bolt provides retailers with best-in-class customer conversion through seamless and secure one-click checkout. Leading brands like Revolve, Benefit Cosmetics, and Casper leverage Bolt's Universal Shopper Network to recognize and access rich, actionable data and insights on shopper behavior from 80M+ US shoppers. Enhancing the buying experience for shoppers with immersive technology that brings speed, security, and delight to every interaction, Bolt merchants reap the benefits of more engaged, lifetime shoppers. Bolt integrates directly into retailer's existing technology and payments stack, helping them increase conversion and boost revenue without added third-party-branded buttons or redirects. To learn more, visit bolt.com.

