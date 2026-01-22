Bolt Enters Gaming Through Partnership with Playfinity

Payments and checkout platform will power in-game commerce across a large portfolio of Japanese game IPs, including Lode Runner, Ring King and Zanac

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, the checkout, identity and payments leader powering faster, smarter commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with Playfinity, a global leader in skill-based and retro games, to provide global payments, checkout and identify infrastructure across a large portfolio of Japanese game intellectual property. Through the partnership, Bolt's commerce platform will be integrated directly into hundreds of game titles and enable in-game purchases, subscriptions and localized payments for players worldwide. The agreement marks Bolt's entry in the gaming industry at scale and expands Playfinity's ability to monetize classic and modernized titles across global markets.

"This partnership is about honoring the past while building the future," said Kentaro Yamanaka, CEO of Playfinity. "These games are cultural treasures in Japan and beloved around the world. With Bolt, we now have the infrastructure to bring them to a new generation, globally, instantly and beautifully. Together, we're creating a modern home for the world's most iconic game IP."

Leveraging its extensive access to game and IP rights holders across Japan, Playfinity will integrate Bolt's commerce and checkout infrastructure directly into a large portfolio of iconic game titles, including products that have been reimagined for modern devices.

Playfinity brings a unique combination of creative and commercial power:

A track record of developing 100+ original skill-based games

Ownership and distribution rights to 1,500+ mobile game apps

Access to 1,300+ Japanese retro game IPs

Proven partnerships with 30+ major publishers

Over 1,000 titles already re-released for modern platforms

"Gaming has global scale, deeply engaged audiences, and decades of valuable IP, but the commerce layer has lagged behind how people actually play and pay today," said Ryan Breslow, Founder and CEO of Bolt. "This partnership with Playfinity, the gold standard for retro and skill-based gaming, is Bolt's entry into the industry because it's where our infrastructure matters most. We're bringing modern payments, identity and compliance directly into games, so publishers can monetize globally and players can transact instantly and without friction."

Bolt will provide the global payments, identity, checkout and merchant of record layer to power these experiences and to enable seamless purchases, subscriptions, rewards, and cross-game economies for players worldwide.

"Our partnership with Playfinity makes classic Japanese game IP viable in a modern commercial environment," said Kyle Sye, Head of Games at Bolt. "By embedding commerce directly into gameplay, publishers gain new revenue and players get seamless access to the games they already love."

The partnership will enable:

One-click purchases and subscriptions inside games

Global distribution with localized payments

New monetization models

Cross-title identities, wallets and rewards

Brand integrations and commerce inside gameplay

A modern, compliant foundation for skill-based gaming

For publishers, Bolt's partnership with Playfinity supports longer-term monetization of established franchises. For players, it enables access to classic gaming titles with modern purchasing features. For the industry, it points to a broader move toward in-game commerce at global scale.

About Bolt

Bolt is the checkout, identity and payments leader powering faster, smarter commerce. Its B2B and B2C offerings form a complementary ecosystem. Merchants like Revolve, Kendra Scott and Lilly Pulitzer use Bolt to boost conversion and loyalty, while more than 80 million shoppers benefit from one-click checkout and a secure, cross-site identity. Bolt's core product suite, CheckoutOS, and the SuperApp, a new all-in-one finance and crypto hub, help merchants grow while giving consumers convenience and control. From high-risk processing to one-click subscriptions, Bolt replaces fragmented tools with future-ready infrastructure that scales. The result is a trusted journey for shoppers and durable growth for businesses of all sizes. To learn more, visit Bolt.com .

SOURCE Bolt