Bolt Selects Affirm as Embedded Buy Now, Pay Later Partner Across Its One-Click Checkout Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt , the checkout, identity and payments leader powering faster, smarter commerce, today announced a new strategic partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Through the partnership, Affirm will become the default buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider across Bolt's checkout experience in the United States, enabling Bolt merchants to offer flexible and transparent payment options to eligible shoppers.

The partnership will begin rolling out to select merchants this month, with broader availability planned across Bolt's merchant base. Affirm will be integrated directly into Bolt's one-click checkout and presented alongside card payments for both logged-in and guest shoppers, without requiring additional integration work from merchants.

"Checkout is where intent turns into revenue, and flexibility matters in that moment," said Ryan Breslow, Founder and CEO of Bolt. "By bundling the Affirm BNPL option across Bolt checkout, we're giving merchants a simple, standardized way to offer installment payments that convert without adding friction or operational complexity."

By selecting Affirm at checkout, shoppers can apply to split their purchase into biweekly or monthly payment plans, including options as low as 0% APR where eligible. If approved, shoppers choose the personalized payment plan that works best for them. As always, Affirm never charges late or hidden fees, or compounding interest.

"Affirm was built to help consumers pay over time in a way that is clear, fair, and aligned with strong merchant outcomes," said Steve McPhee, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships at Affirm. "By partnering with Bolt, we can deliver predictable, transparent payment options seamlessly and at scale—giving merchants a powerful tool for growth while helping more shoppers complete purchases with confidence."

For merchants, the integration is designed to improve conversion and checkout completion by reducing friction at the point of purchase. Affirm will be surfaced broadly across Bolt's network to standardize access to pay-later options at scale, while preserving a fast, consistent checkout experience.

Offering Affirm at checkout can help businesses drive overall sales, increase average order value, and reach new customers. Bolt merchants can learn more about Affirm at affirm.com .

About Bolt

Bolt is the checkout, identity and payments leader powering faster, smarter commerce. Its B2B and B2C offerings form a complementary ecosystem. Merchants like Revolve, Kendra Scott and Lilly Pulitzer use Bolt to boost conversion and loyalty, while more than 80 million shoppers benefit from one-click checkout and a secure, cross-site identity. Bolt's core product suite, CheckoutOS, Bolt Ignite and the SuperApp, a new all-in-one finance/crypto hub, helps merchants grow while giving consumers convenience and absolute control. From high-risk processing to one-click subscriptions, Bolt replaces fragmented tools with future-ready infrastructure that scales. The result is a frictionless, trusted journey for shoppers and powerful growth for businesses of all sizes. To learn more, visit Bolt.com .

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X .

Rates are from 0-36% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders . Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

SOURCE Bolt