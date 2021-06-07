Bolt Express, an Industry Leader in Time Critical™ Transportation Services, Celebrates 20 Years of Continued Success

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt Express announces its 20th anniversary as a leader in time-sensitive transportation services. Ben Bauman, founder and owner, began Bolt Express in 2001 to bring expedited services to the automotive industry. Bolt Express has since expanded its services to a wide variety of customers and now serves the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Truckload shipping with Bolt Express means a commitment to safety and the highest level of customer service. Vans are a big part of the ever growing Bolt Express fleet.

"This is a celebration of our employees and drivers. It's all about the team," says Guy Sanderson, Chief Executive Officer at Bolt Express, "it's a strong reminder of how proud we are of them and how proud they should all be of the role they have all played in everything we have accomplished, and most importantly, the type of company that we have created." According to Sanderson, the key to their 20 years of healthy expansion has been the company's core culture and values. "Our biggest advantage as a company has been and continues to be, our company culture," says Sanderson.

Bolt Express acquired DSE Services of Daleville, Indiana, in 2014 and more recently, Premium Transportation. The two acquisitions, combined with an increased drive in sales, profit-sharing incentives, and a higher level of recognition of the value of stakeholders, have led to overall organic company growth. Bolt Express Vice President Michelle Dunn says, "We do consider the financial impact when we make a decision, but we also take into account how that decision will impact our customers, our drivers, our employees, and our community. This philosophy contributes to our success and lets our employees know that they are a part of something that has a greater purpose."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bolt Express responded quickly and transitioned its workforce to work remotely. The company found that it was up to the challenge of keeping employees updated and engaged. "We really did not miss a beat. The pandemic challenged us all," said Sanderson, "and I think it's made us even more focused on our mission, our core business values. We're ready for the next 20 years."

About Bolt Express: Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Bolt Express provides Time Critical™ transportation solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Bolt Express is committed to being the most trusted and reliable transportation service provider in North America. The desire to be the best in the industry is reflected in their attitude, culture, and quality of work.

Contact: Michelle Dunn, Vice-President

Phone: 866.873.2658

Email: [email protected]

https://bolt-express.com/

SOURCE Bolt Express