Bolt Launches Bolt ID to Help Counter $35 Billion Synthetic Fraud Crisis

As retailers begin Cyber Week, the new system verifies device possession and connects identity signals across Bolt's checkout network to strengthen consumer protection

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, the checkout, identity and payments leader powering faster, smarter commerce, today announced the introduction of Bolt ID, a network identity system that helps merchants and shoppers reduce the growing risks associated with synthetic identity fraud and account takeover attacks. The system operates across Bolt's checkout network and strengthens the integrity of shopper identity without requiring users to create an account or opt into a marketing program. It functions as a security control that verifies key elements of identity during checkout so that merchants and consumers can complete transactions with greater confidence.

"The future of e-commerce depends on environments that people can trust, yet the foundations behind that experience have not kept pace with the way shoppers live and buy," said Ryan Breslow, Founder and CEO of Bolt. "Many systems still assume that identity is fixed, when in reality it shifts across devices, retailers, and moments of intent. Our network shows how often gaps appear between those systems and how important it is to close them for the sake of the consumer. Bolt ID helps move the industry toward that standard by confirming that a real person is behind a purchase, while giving shoppers more agency and a quiet, always-on layer of protection that strengthens their sense of safety without adding friction. Stronger identity safeguards are now essential for an industry that wants to grow with integrity and put people first."

Fraud involving card-not-present transactions continues to rise worldwide, with losses projected to reach $28.1 billion by 2026 , an increase of nearly 40 percent from 2023. At the same time, the global cost of e-commerce fraud is expected to reach more than $138 billion in 2025, with synthetic identity fraud alone accounting for an estimated $35 billion in losses.

Bolt is positioned to address this challenge because its checkout network spans many merchants and allows the company to observe signals that would otherwise appear unrelated. This perspective makes it possible to see when data repeats across retailers in ways that indicate the formation of synthetic profiles. Bolt ID helps connect these signals to protect genuine shoppers and block the transactions that appear to rely on manipulated identity information.

A central feature of Bolt ID is the use of one-time passwords or passkeys as proof that the person attempting a purchase has access to the device tied to a known email. Synthetic fraudsters often obtain personal information, but they rarely control a victim's device, so confirming device possession makes it harder for synthetic identities to succeed. By confirming that a real person is behind a purchase, Bolt ID reduces the likelihood that shoppers will see unauthorized use of their information or face the downstream consequences of synthetic fraud.

Bolt ID strengthens data integrity by allowing shoppers to use verified delivery and contact information from prior successful transactions. This reduces the risk of manipulated address entries that pair a real email with a fraudulent delivery location. If a shopper chooses not to verify their device, the transaction can still proceed, but it is treated as higher risk. Bolt will notify the shopper if their information was used without verification so that they can take action if needed.

The introduction of Bolt ID also aligns with established privacy and consumer protection standards. Fraud prevention is recognized as a legitimate operational need under United States privacy law. The process confirms that a transaction is being completed by the person who appears to own the associated device and contact information. It is used only for identity verification and fraud prevention, not for marketing enrollment or personalization.

Bolt ID is a foundational part of Bolt's network security approach and is distinct from the optional Bolt Account, which remains a convenience feature for shoppers who want to save their information. Bolt ID operates regardless of whether a user signs up for an account and is designed to give merchants and shoppers greater protection as fraud continues to rise across the industry.

"Synthetic fraud has become a coordinated force that moves quietly across retailers and places both consumers and businesses in a difficult position," said Justin Grooms, President of Bolt. "Shoppers expect the information they share to support a safe transaction, and meeting that expectation now requires a broader view than any single merchant can maintain. Bolt ID helps connect signals that would otherwise remain fragmented and confirms that a real person is behind a purchase while keeping the experience familiar. Our goal is to offer protection that feels natural to shoppers and to help merchants reduce risk as fraud continues to evolve."

