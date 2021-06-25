BOLT® Locks Now Available for 2021 Ford F-150 Pickups With Center-Cut Key

MILWAUKEE, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owners of the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup can now take advantage of the added security and convenience of BOLT® Locks. The weatherproof and durable line of BOLT locks for Ford's recently redesigned light truck are compatible with the model's center-cut keys and add an extra layer of protection when securing trailers as well as valuable gear. The ease of using the truck's ignition key in a variety of BOLT Lock applications streamlines vehicle security for F-150 owners, whether using their truck for work, sport or family fun.

BOLT Lock Products for 2021 Ford F-150 Pickups

BOLT Lock's patented one-key lock technology eliminates the need for a key ring full of keys to operate each different lock. Once the ignition key is inserted into the BOLT lock cylinder, spring-loaded plate tumblers are moved into alignment, making the cylinder coded to only that key. The cylinder becomes locked when the key is removed for superior defense against tampering or theft.

BOLT's "Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology" is available in a 5/8" Receiver Lock (Part 7040474), Coupler Pin Lock (Part 7040481), Padlock (Part 7040469), Cable Lock (Part 7040476), Off Vehicle Coupler Lock (Part 7040477), Locking Recovery Hook (Part 7040482) as well as a separate Lock Cylinder (Part 7039770).

"Owners of the latest Ford F-150 pickup can protect their most valued equipment when they use BOLT Lock products. With the convenience, strength and long-life, our locks take the worry out of traveling with tools, sports gear and trailers," said Jason Buckles, BOLT Lock Sales Account Manager.

About BOLT (Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology)

BOLT locks come with a limited lifetime warranty. Find a BOLT retailer by using the zip code finder, www.boltlock.com/retail-finder BOLT Locks are also available at 4-Wheel Parts stores, AdvanceAutoParts.com, O'Reilly's, NAPA and Summit Racing.com. For more information, visit www.boltlock.com or call 844.972.7547. Follow BOLT: Facebook.com/BOLTLock, Instagram: @BOLTLock or Twitter: @BOLTLock.

Contact:

McCullough Public Relations

330.329.7862

SOURCE BOLT Lock