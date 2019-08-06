BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Launches New Website with Greater Range of Tools and Features for Automotive Repair Shops

The website is designed to put the repair shop owner in the driver's seat with a full array of helpful user-focused content including easier access to BOLT ON's full range of products, peer success stories, training programs and calendar of events. For example, shop owners can select the different goals for their business or areas of improvement – such as the need to generate repeat business or build stronger relationships with customers – and the website will automatically recommend which BOLT ON products and services are best suited to address their needs.

The biggest new feature is a Customer Login product. Accessible from the homepage, the new portal allows shop owners as well as technicians and mechanics to access their customer account through the BOLT ON website. This new account management platform allows owners to change account settings, add or update contact information, purchase products, review payment history and evaluate how each product is being utilized through a unique Usage History page. Additionally, customers can access training and thought leadership material vie e-books and other business management content.

"Our customer portal gives shop owners complete control over their business from within the BOLT ON ecosystem," says Michael Risich, founder and CEO. "With a 'bird's-eye view' of their team's overall usage, owners can evaluate specific areas of their business that are underperforming and, using data not previously available, to quickly determine their specific needs, such as whether they need to reinforce internal procedures with their team, add additional products and services or ask for a training consultation from our team in order to maximize the success of their existing products."

Other new sections include Why Bolt On , featuring custom videos that show how digital technology tools and 'best practices' benefit shop owners, service advisors, techs and drivers alike. Essentially a snapshot of a day-in-the-life of a shop, this section includes a helpful calculator that allows owners to enter their current shop data including daily car counts, AROs and how many days a month the business is open, and automatically calculates what a typical increase in AROs using BOLT ON would look like. On average, shops that utilize BOLT ON's award-winning software correctly typically see a 39% increase in average repair orders. The hands-on analysis allows shop owners to see how digital technology can enhance their business performance, using their own figures.

Another new section, Success Stories , profiles shop owners who have employed digital technology with positive results for their business. The short videos give business owners the opportunity to hear directly from their peers.

To view the new website and all of the features listed here, please visit www.boltontechnology.com .

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY products are currently being used by more than 5,000 independent auto repair shops across the country, and more than 29 million photographs have been shared with drivers to educate them about the service needs of their vehicles. The company has been recognized on the Philadelphia100 list of fastest-growing companies in the Philadelphia region for five consecutive years (2014-18), and has made Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years (2016-19).

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY equips the automotive repair and maintenance aftermarket with award-winning technology tools to improve customer communication. The company's technology instantly transmits photos, videos and text messages to communicate automotive repair details, thereby increasing customer trust, boosting sales and empowering shops to build long-term customer relationships. Along with ongoing training and support, BOLT ON's mobile and digital tools also reduce problems inherent in the service process, while increasing shop productivity, revenue, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.boltontechnology.com or call 610-400-1019.

