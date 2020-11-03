BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Marks 50 Million Repair Photos Sent to Drivers by Auto Repair Shops Using Game-Changing DVI software

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a leading supplier of technology solutions for the automotive aftermarket, revs into Virtual AAPEX Experience 2020 and SEMA 360, the automotive industry's premier events, riding a significant repair industry milestone and on the axles of a market expansion that opens up its award-winning digital capabilities to every business that works under the hood or chassis of a motorized vehicle.

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY revs into automotive industry's premier events riding high on 50 million photos sent to drivers. Western Edge Auto Center in Palmdale, California, transmitting the landmark 50 millionth image on BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY'S platform.

To date, over 10,000 independent repair shops have taken advantage of BOLT ON's award-winning software to grow their businesses on average of 40%. Shops have experienced this revenue growth through improved customer trust and transparency, greater operational efficiencies and increased average repair orders and repeat visits delivered by BOLT ON's Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI) tools. The company's DVIs enable shops to share photos, videos and tech notes with drivers who can then quickly and confidently approve recommended repairs and services, set their next appointment, and pay for the repairs using their mobile device.

Heading into AAPEX and SEMA, BOLT ON just eclipsed a major milestone of 50 million repair photos sent to drivers through its Mobile Manager Pro and cloud-based NextGear platforms. Western Edge Auto Center in Palmdale, California, a BOLT ON customer since 2015, holds the distinction of transmitting the landmark 50 millionth image, which serves as a testament to how both shops and consumers have adopted multimedia, text-based communications on mobile devices. Shops sending multiple photos to their customers – including evidence of both "good" items found during an inspection along with items that need to be monitored for potential future service – can increase average repair orders up to 39 percent, according to BOLT ON's research.

Expanded Opportunities

The 50 millionth photo shared between repair shop and driver arrives just as BOLT ON announces the availability of its cloud-based product to industry sectors beyond traditional independent repair shops. New and used car dealer service centers, auto body shops, parts vendors, air conditioning specialists, import car specialty shops, truck, RV, motorcycle and marine repair specialists, fleet managers and others can now take advantage of BOLT ON's award-winning solutions, which include DVI reports, text service reminders, next-appointment scheduling, text-to-pay and other functions to help keep service bays full and cash flow rolling. Shops need nothing more than an internet connection and a mobile device; there's no need to buy new software or hardware.

"Where AAPEX and SEMA bring together the entirety of the automotive aftermarket, now so does BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY," said BOLT ON founder and CEO Mike Risich. "Everyone who attends these events, this year virtually, is looking for the education and tools to succeed and increase profits, particularly during these challenging times, and we're excited to deliver both those opportunities to registrants through our products and the insights that BOLT ON University is known for."

Getting on the Fast Track

BOLT ON University's "Fast Track Your Shop's Success" program is available to registrants at no cost and will cover best practices for customer engagement. Presented by John "J.B." Burkhauser, BOLT ON's director of Education and an A-Level and ASE-certified Master Tech, the session will cover:

How to better utilize your shop management system to improve operations.

Best practices for using BOLT ON software to increase repair orders, maximize productivity and win repeat business.

Proactive strategies and techniques to keep customers coming back for more than just oil changes.

New procedures to get services approved by customers – fast.

Ideas on monitoring shop workflow and the performance of your techs to increase productivity and retain quality talent.

Proven methods to build trust and improve customer satisfaction.

The "Fast Track Your Shop's Success" will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 1-5 p.m. but will be available for streaming after for those who aren't able to participate in the live event. Find the complete schedule here.

BOLT ON will also participate in Joe's Garage, a new AAPEX feature offering demonstration videos from leading brands in the industry. BOLT ON will demo the NextGear platform, including a walk-through of Digital Vehicle Inspections, Next Appointment Scheduling, Text To Pay, and Review Manager. BOLT ON will be featured all three days of the expo. Like BOLT ON University, the video will remain available for streaming throughout the duration of the expo.

As a result of the expanded market push, BOLT ON will also be exhibiting at SEMA for the first time in its decade plus history as its game changing DVI technology is now available to ANY type of vehicle repair business through its NextGear platform and products. In addition to product demonstrations and networking with event attendees, the BOLT ON team will be hosting a series of roundtable discussions on the following topics and trends facing the industry:

11/3, 2 p.m. EST - Using Digital Technology to Improve Customer Communications

- 11/4, 1 p.m. EST - Ways to Immediately Improve AROs

- 11/5, 11 a.m. EST - Challenging the Car Count Myth

Anyone who purchases one of BOLT ON's premier products during either the AAPEX or SEMA shows will have their set-up fees waived.

For more information, or to check out everything BOLT ON has to offer during the shows and beyond, please visit www.boltontechnology.com, www.aapexshow.com, and www.sema360.com.

About BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY equips the automotive repair and maintenance aftermarket with award-winning technology tools to improve customer communication. The company's technology instantly transmits photos, videos and text messages to communicate automotive repair details, thereby increasing customer trust, boosting sales and empowering shops to build long-term customer relationships. Along with ongoing training and support, BOLT ON's integrated mobile, digital as well as standalone tools also reduce problems inherent in the service process, while increasing shop productivity, revenue, and customer satisfaction. Over the years, BOLT ON has worked with more than 10,000 independent repair shops, who have used the platform to send more than 50 million repair photos to vehicle owners. For more information, visit the BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY website or call 610-890-3240.

