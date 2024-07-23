Bolt Partners with Italy's LuisaViaRoma to Support the Brand's U.S. Ecommerce Growth

Latest partnership extends Bolt's positioning as the preferred, brand-friendly accelerated checkout technology for merchants

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt , a leading checkout technology company, today announced a partnership with LuisaViaRoma , an online luxury fashion retailer, to enhance the checkout experience for its U.S. digital storefront.

LuisaViaRoma will leverage Bolt's shopper network to recognize U.S. shoppers and enable a seamless one-click checkout. Post this Bolt is partnering with LuisaViaRoma, the online luxury fashion retailer, to enhance the checkout experience for its U.S. digital storefront.

This announcement comes on the heels of LuisaViaRoma's much anticipated brick-and-mortar debut in the U.S., where the company announced the opening of its first flagship store in New York City and new digital experiences for American shoppers. LuisaViaRoma will leverage Bolt's large and rapidly growing shopper network to recognize coveted U.S. shoppers, log them in without requiring a password, and enable a delightful, frictionless one-click checkout leading to an increase in conversion rate.

"We're excited to partner and innovate with LuisaViaRoma to help make its checkout experience even better for its growing American customer base," said Justin Grooms, CEO of Bolt. "For Europe-based retailers looking to capture the attention and wallets of US consumers, Bolt provides the ideal solution with our network of over 80 million U.S. shoppers. As we look to the future, we are laser-focused on expanding our reach and capabilities into Europe and other global markets."

Underpinning Bolt's partnership with LuisaViaRoma is its unwavering commitment to providing global retailers with a best-in-class product offering and customer experience. In March 2024, Bolt partnered with leading global digital payments provider Checkout.com to become its one-click checkout provider, and for Checkout.com to be Bolt's preferred payment partner. Checkout.com focuses on boosting merchants' acceptance rates and conversion performance by offering modularity and scalable payment solutions. This partnership further cemented Bolt's standing as a merchant-first and payment-agnostic technology provider, providing European retailers with a best-in-class one-click checkout solution. Through additional partnerships and the onboarding of new enterprise retailers like LuisaViaRoma, Bolt plans to deepen its reach and impact in the region in the near future.

"As we look to accelerate our growth in the U.S. market and differentiate our beloved brand to new shoppers, we look to partners that share our values around innovation, flexibility, and customer experience, we are excited to partner with Bolt," said Tommaso Maria Andorlini, CEO of LuisaViaRoma. "We were impressed by Bolt's proven ability to offer an elegant customer experience that drives conversion and revenue, and we look forward to leveraging our partnership as we deepen our foothold in the U.S."

The next phase of this partnership will include the implementation of Bolt in LuisaViaRoma's mobile app as well as Bolt's support on the retailer's activations during Fashion Week in New York.

About Bolt

Bolt provides retailers with best-in-class customer conversion through seamless and secure one-click checkout. Leading brands like Saks OFF 5TH, Revolve, Benefit Cosmetics, and Casper leverage Bolt's Universal Shopper Network to recognize and connect with over 80M customers—approximately one third of US online shoppers. Bolt works within retailers' existing tech and payments stack and helps them provide an enhanced, friction-free buying experience for their customers with no added third-party-branded buttons or redirects. To learn more, visit bolt.com.

About LuisaViaRoma

LuisaViaRoma is one of the world's leading luxury fashion e-tailers, founded in 1929 by the Panconesi family with the opening of a small hat boutique in Via Roma in Florence. Today, the flagship store is still a symbol of artistic thinking and experimentation. With a pioneering approach, in the early 2000s LuisaViaRoma launched LUISAVIAROMA.com, a digital platform that makes luxury fashion accessible and revolutionizes the way it is experienced by combining e-commerce with cutting-edge concept stores. LuisaViaRoma offers a selection of men's, women's and children's clothing and accessories, beauty products and homewares, with collections from over 500 international luxury brands including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Moncler and Valentino. LuisaViaRoma is also dedicated to sustainability. In 2019, it introduced LVRSustainable, a section dedicated to the leading conscious products and brands in fashion. This initiative allows clients to make environmentally responsible choices without compromising on style.

