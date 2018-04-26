TOLEDO, Ohio, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt Express, an industry leader in Time Critical™ Transportation Services is pleased to announce its continued expansion with a new Driver Training and Support Center in Greenville, SC.

In 2017, Bolt announced the opening of a new Customer Support Center in Charlotte NC and has followed through on their commitment to continuing this growth by opening a Southeast driver center in early 2018.

Toledo, OH

Bolt Express VP Sales and Marketing, Craig Francisco, emphasizes the importance of ensuring a steady growth strategy. "The additional training and support for our drivers in the Southeast region make it possible for us to ensure that our growing customer base has an overwhelmingly positive experience through better truck availability."

Bolt Express offers their customers the convenience of a one-call solution for all Time Critical™ shipment needs including ground expedite, air freight forwarding and truckload services. The new office will provide driver recruitment, sales, and operational support for all Bolt Express customers in the Southeast region.

About Bolt Express

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Bolt Express provides Time Critical™ transportation services throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. We are committed to being the most trusted and reliable transportation service provider in North America. Our desire to be the best at what we do is reflected in our attitude and culture.

Media Contact:

Rachel Marchyok

Phone: 419.729.6603

Email: rmarchyok@bolt-express.com

Related Images

corporate-sign.jpg

Corporate sign

Toledo, OH

trucks.jpg

Trucks

Tractors

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bolt-sales-driven-by-fleet-growth-300637486.html

SOURCE Bolt Express