Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ Launches Carrot Fries: A Fresh Take on a Classic Favorite

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is continuing to push the carrot category forward with the introduction of Bolthouse Fresh® Carrot Fries, a value-added product that brings a new take to one of America's most familiar comfort foods. Designed for the produce aisle, they combine convenience, flavor, and versatility, giving retailers a fresh way to bring excitement to both the carrot set and value-added vegetable section.

Full flavor lineup of Bolthouse Fresh® Carrot Fries

Bolthouse Fresh® Carrot Fries are available in three delicious flavor profiles, including Classic Sea Salt, Rockin' Ranch, and Spicy Chipotle. Cut from real carrots and seasoned for bold flavor, they deliver a crispy, vegetable-forward twist on a familiar favorite while showcasing the natural sweetness and nutritional benefits of carrots in a convenient fry-style format. Ready in minutes in the air fryer or oven, Carrot Fries are ideal for weeknight meals, appetizers, or casual entertaining.

Convenient, ready-to-cook vegetables continue to be an area of growth in the produce department. Bolthouse Fresh® Carrot Fries build on that momentum with a new carrot innovation designed for modern meal occasions, giving retailers an opportunity to expand usage and drive incremental sales in the category.

"Carrots are one of the most versatile vegetables in the produce department, and Carrot Fries offer a new way for shoppers to enjoy them," said Melissa Oliver, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Bolthouse Fresh Foods. "By pairing the familiarity of fries with the freshness of carrots, we're introducing a format that fits today's cooking habits while helping retailers expand how shoppers use carrots at home."

Carrot Fries also provide flexible merchandising opportunities for retailers, with placement options that include the traditional carrot set and the value-added vegetable section. Positioning within the value-added set can help maximize visibility and highlight the product's convenience-driven appeal while encouraging trial among shoppers looking for quick meal solutions. This product also lends itself well to cross-merchandising opportunities alongside proteins or dips to help inspire simple serving ideas.

Bolthouse Fresh® Carrot Fries will begin rolling out to retailers nationwide this month. The launch reflects Bolthouse Fresh Foods' continued focus on bringing innovative solutions to the produce aisle while continuing to expand how carrots are used in the produce aisle.

About Bolthouse Fresh Foods™

Headquartered in the heart of California's Central Valley, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ has been a trusted name in produce since 1915. As one of North America's largest growers, packers, and distributors of fresh carrots, we serve a full range of eating occasions—from healthy snacking to meal prep staples. With a dedicated team of 1,600 employees across our growing, harvesting, and processing operations, we cultivate and distribute fresh carrots year-round through an integrated network that includes efficient rail shipping to our distribution center in Hodgkins, Illinois. You'll find Bolthouse Fresh™ products in major retailers across the U.S. and in foodservice and manufacturing channels nationwide. In 2025, Bolthouse Fresh Foods was recognized by Fast Company as one of North America's Most Innovative Companies, a testament to our commitment to bringing fresh thinking to the produce aisle.

SOURCE Bolthouse Fresh Foods