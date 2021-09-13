BOM Attains Four of the Top 50 Personal Injury Settlements Nationwide in 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The attorneys at Block O'Toole & Murphy were recognized four times in Top Verdict's recently released 2020 Top 50 Personal Injury Settlements in the United States. The firm achieved more Top 50 results than any other law firm in the country.

Partners Daniel P. O'Toole and Scott Occhiogrosso were honored for the list's 25th ranked result in the case of Choephel v. Thyssenkrupp. Mr. O'Toole and Mr. Occhiogrosso successfully obtained $7,000,000 for their client, a worker who suffered serious injuries that required nine surgeries after falling 30 feet down an unprotected elevator shaft.

Firm Partners Stephen J. Murphy and David L. Scher impressively attained three Top 50 results, ranked at numbers 37, 38, and 46 on the list. They are the only two lawyers in the U.S. to accomplish this.

In the case of Quiroga v. Caring Supported Housing LLC, et al., Mr. Murphy and Mr. Scher attained a $4,500,000 settlement for a carpenter who was left permanently disabled after falling from an A-frame ladder he was forced to place on top of a Baker scaffold. The list's number 38 result is a $4,450,000 settlement fought for by Mr. Murphy and Mr. Scher for a client who sustained brain and spinal injuries in a forklift accident at a Brooklyn warehouse. Finally, the list's 46th result is a $3,600,000 settlement for a construction worker who fell 20 feet through a gap in scaffolding onto a sidewalk shed in Manhattan.

"Our team fights tirelessly on behalf of our clients. We do not stop working until they receive the compensation that they rightfully deserve," says Partner Stephen Murphy.

Top Verdict is a selective legal publication that bases its recognition of individual attorneys and law firms on objective accomplishments rather than the opinions of peers or experts. Results featured in Top Settlement lists are determined based on court records, electronic submissions, and major legal publications.

