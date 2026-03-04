BOMA Fellow to Speak at ASHRAE Congressional Briefing on Indoor Air Quality

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMA International is proud to announce that BOMA Fellow and BOMA Raleigh-Durham member Becky Hanner, Principal of Hanner Commercial Asset Services, will serve as an expert panelist at the upcoming ASHRAE Congressional Briefing: Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) for a Healthier America taking place on Capitol Hill.

BOMA International logo

Hosted in partnership with leading organizations across the building sciences and public health communities, the briefing will be held Friday, March 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building Gold Room. The program will feature remarks from Representatives Paul Tonko (D‑NY), Don Beyer (D‑VA), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R‑PA) (invited), followed by two expert panels highlighting IAQ fundamentals and policy opportunities.

Hanner will serve as one of five panelists on the "Indoor Air Quality in Practice: Bridging Industry and Policy Innovations" panel discussion bringing a commercial real estate practitioner's perspective on improving building performance, supporting occupant health, and advancing practical, scalable IAQ solutions nationwide.

Mary Lue Peck, President and COO of BOMA International said, "BOMA International is honored to have one of our distinguished members -- who carries the BOMA Fellow title -- recognized for her leadership in promoting healthy, high‑performing buildings for America's workforce and communities. Becky's participation on the panel will showcase the expertise our local members offer to their home communities and the commercial real estate (CRE) industry at large."

A BOMA Fellow is a distinguished real estate professional recognized by BOMA International for exemplary, sustained contributions to the industry, their community, and the association at every level. Fellows carry the "BOMA Fellow" credential and serve as mentors, thought leaders, and ambassadors advancing BOMA's mission and the profession

About BOMA International

Founded in 1907, the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International—together with its education partner, the Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI)—advances the commercial real estate industry through advocacy, professional development, research, and industry‑recognized credentials for the professionals who own, manage, and operate billions of square feet of property.

For Politico Playbook:

On the Hill Friday: BOMA Fellow Joins ASHRAE Congressional Briefing on Indoor Air Quality

HAPPENING FRIDAY — BOMA Fellow Becky Hanner will be on Capitol Hill for ASHRAE's Congressional Briefing on Indoor Air Quality. Hanner — a BOMA Fellow and principal of Hanner Commercial Asset Services — joins a select panel of experts for "Indoor Air Quality in Practice: Bridging Industry and Policy Innovations." The March 6 briefing runs 9:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. in the Rayburn Gold Room, with remarks from Reps. Paul Tonko (D‑NY), Don Beyer (D‑VA), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R‑PA) (invited). BOMA International President & COO Mary Lue Peck says Hanner's participation highlights the expertise CRE professionals bring to healthier, higher‑performing buildings nationwide.

SOURCE Building Owners and Managers Association International