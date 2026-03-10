BOMA Statement on the ENERGY STAR® Interagency Transition

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) signed a Memorandum of Agreement establishing DOE as the lead agency for the ENERGY STAR® program.

For over 20 years, BOMA has been a strong supporter of the ENERGY STAR program. Our members use the Portfolio Manager program to benchmark their energy use, using the data to improve their operations, reduce operational costs, and comply with local regulations. In total, over 330,000 buildings use the Portfolio Manager program, representing nearly 25% of all commercial floor space in the nation. BOMA members across Canada also rely on the program, bringing a level of importance few governmental programs can claim. This is why BOMA used every tool in our Advocacy toolbox in 2025 to encourage Congress to retain and fund the program. Our success in this endeavor is the program's success.

In 2026, ENERGY STAR is evolving. When established, Congress directed the program to be "divided between the DOE and EPA in accordance with the terms of applicable agreements between those agencies" (42 U.S.C. §6294a). As the program has grown and evolved, the agencies are exercising their right to realign the division of responsibility for the program. The new MOA, in effect for 10 years, provides certainty for the program and the BOMA members who rely on it, allowing them to invest time, effort, and data in the program with confidence.

The DOE has a long history of collaborating with and supporting the buildings sector to advance best practices in building design, construction, and operations. With this move, BOMA expects the Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation, along with support from the National Laboratories, to devote the personnel and financial resources necessary to grow ENERGY STAR to meet current and future needs of its users.

While the MOA initiates the transition of management activities, including partnership agreements, trademark(s), IT systems and databases, there is no mention of a critical program resource: staff. BOMA encourages the agencies, during the 90-day transition period, to provide employees with critical programmatic experience the option to transfer with the program to ensure its continuity.

Finally, while we fully expect the transition to be completed in a professional manner, BOMA will monitor the situation and consult with our members to ensure it is completed with no interruption of service.

BOMA looks forward to working with the leadership of the DOE to achieve the goals of the program.

Mary Lue Peck

President and Chief Operating Officer

