BOMA Presents: Studio Amazon Series With Oskar Metsavaht (Instituto-e) and Sarah duPont (Amazon Aid Foundation)

The discussion delves into the role of the consumer, including illicit and unregulated gold mining's devastating impact on the Amazon Rainforest and the indigenous people living there. It will also address the role of art - including the work of Instituto-e and AAF's River of Gold documentary -- to spark a paradigm shift in what we perceive as luxury for the betterment of our future.

Date: August 5, 2020

Time: 11:00 – 12:30 PDT

Watch Here:

https://www.facebook.com/brazil.boma

https://br.boma.global/bomastudio

Boma Brazil ( https://br.boma.global/ ) is part of Boma Global ( https://boma.global/ ) and offers transformational learning experiences to help us navigate our rapidly changing world, so we can be more intentional and intelligent about the future. https://boma.global/

Sarah duPont is an award-winning humanitarian, educator and filmmaker, and a vocal advocate of ecological preservation. As the Founder of Amazon Aid Foundation, Sarah works with Neotropical scientists to study Amazonian biodiversity to educate the public and introduce cutting-edge conservation practices and solutions to the region. Sarah is producer/co-director of the award-winning films River of Gold and Mercury Uprising, both about gold mining in the Amazon Rainforest. Sarah has engaged in educational innovation for 25 years, and has developed a cross-disciplinary curriculum that supports core subjects while addressing the global importance of the Amazon. https://amazonaid.org/

Oskar Metsavaht is an artist and environmentalist with an academic degree in medicine. Founder/director of creation and style of OSKLEN, he is Creative Director of studio OM.art, where he hosts an art studio and exhibition space for the development and production of art projects. Founder/President of Instituto-E, a non-governmental organization that acts as a hub to promote more sustainable human development through socio-environmental projects. UNESCO goodwill ambassador for culture of peace and sustainability. Board member of Inhotim Institute. His constant need for experimentation and a lifestyle connected to nature and the arts are the main sources of inspiration for his creative process in design. https://institutoe.org.br/en/

