BOMAG's New Plant Starts Business in the Changzhou Hi-Tech Zone

Bomag (Changzhou) Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. has invested a total of 70 million dollars with a registered capital of 30 million dollars. The company aims to become FAYA Group's modern plant. The facility covers an area of almost 30,000 square meters, including spaces for factory, offices, sales and service functions. An additional 19 lines for the production of various rollers, pavers, planers, et cetera are planned, with an annual output of 15,000 sets of various equipment and an estimated annual value of 1.5 billion yuan. The company has also established the APAC Engineering R&D Center and the BOMAG China Customer Training Center. The FAYA Group also intends to relocate its BOMAG China sales headquarters to the Changzhou Hi-Tech Zone.

Hang Yong, Vice Mayor of Changzhou City, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. He said that BOMAG is not only a global leading manufacturer of compaction and road equipment, but also sets a benchmark for digital and lean production more generally. With BOMAG stationed in the Changzhou Hi-Tech Zone, it will surely drive the innovative development of the Changzhou construction machinery industry, bringing vigor and growth to the industry of intelligent equipment manufacturing. Changzhou municipal government bodies at all levels will better serve the enterprises as always, and hope to cooperate with FAYA Group and BOMAG in a long-term, stable and mutually beneficial manner focused on continuous development, so as to jointly push the development of Changzhou's intelligent equipment manufacturing industry to a new height.

The Changzhou High-Tech Zone continues to optimize the business environment and effectively strengthen enterprise services, receiving actual foreign capital of 762 million dollars this year. A number of major projects have been established in the fields of intelligent manufacturing, new materials, medical devices, the next-generation of information technology, et cetera.

