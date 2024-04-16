BOMB POP INTRODUCES NEW PRODUCT, EXTREMES, OFFERING CUSTOMERS A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FLAVOR EXPERIENCE

The Iconic Ice Pop Brand Brings Intense Tasting Experience to American Dream Mall

LE MARS, Iowa, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite ice pop brand, Bomb Pop has officially introduced Extremes, three new disruptive, innovative ice pops that offer intense taste sensations and promise to take fans on a first-of-its-kind flavor journey.

Each ice pop comes in the iconic Bomb Pop shape and features three electrifying flavor combinations that tantalize taste buds by starting extreme and finishing sweet:

Bomb Pop - Extremes

Super Sour Strawberry starts with a pucker-inducing punch of sour, then gradually cools off for a sweet and fruity strawberry finish.

Fire Cherry starts with a punch of fiery heat, then gradually cools off for a sweet and fruity cherry finish.

Blue Raspberry Freeze starts with a tingly blast of arctic cool, then gradually transitions for a sweet and fruity blue raspberry finish.

The new product launch will be celebrated with a multi-sensory Extremes pop-up experience at the American Dream Mall on Saturday, April 20th, 2024, from 11am to 5pm EST. The activation will give mall visitors and Bomb Pop fans the opportunity to taste the new flavors and interact with product in Extremes photobooths. The brand will be joined by beloved YouTuber Zhong , whose social media videos highlight extreme challenges and fun, engaging comedy skits.

"We're thrilled to innovate a product that's perfect for teens and tweens who crave adventure and excitement in their food," said Alnese Thomas, Senior Brand Manager, Bomb Pop. "American Dream Mall and Zhong are both extremely fun and joy-inducing, so it feels authentic to incorporate them in our Extremes launch celebration."

Since 1955, when the brand first launched its signature red, white, and blue rocket shape, Bomb Pop has been at the forefront of exploration and possibility through its ice pops. Bomb Pop Extremes are available nationwide at your favorite grocery retailers for a standard retail price of $3.99 for a box of 12 1.75 oz Pops. To find Bomb Pop at a location near you, visit www.bombpop.com/where-to-buy .

About Bomb Pop®

Bomb Pop is the original symbol of summer fun. The brand began in 1955 with its launch of the rocket-shaped red, white, and blue ice pop. Through its iconic shape and distinct soft, icy texture, Bomb Pop has bridged generations of families and friends over the last 65 years. Learn more about your favorite Bomb Pop – and locate a store near you – at www.bombpop.com.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet packaged foods. Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®. Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com.

