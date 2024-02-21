The Iconic Ice Pop Brand's New Product, Unicorn Wonder, Offers Buyers a Whimsical Escape

LE MARS, Iowa, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite ice pop brand, Bomb Pop has officially unleashed the magic of its first-ever, limited-edition Unicorn Wonder pops in partnership with "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "XO, Kitty" star, Anna Cathcart.

The whimsical treats in flavors pink lemonade, sweet berry, and frosted cupcake will whisk you away on a rainbow-hued adventure and are now available at HEB, Meijer, Hy-Vee, Giant Food, Strack & Van Til, Rouses, Price Chopper, Reasor's, Coborn's, Cub, Festival Foods and other major retailers nationwide.

Bomb Pop Teams Up With Anna Cathcart To Launch First-Ever Unicorn Wonder Limited-Edition Flavor Bomb Pop - Unicorn Wonder

Unicorn Wonder is the first of several new products and compelling partnerships launching for the iconic ice pop brand in 2024.

"Bomb Pop is a must-have summertime treat, and we now are excited to bring Unicorn Wonder to ice pop fans in the winter months, when we can all use an escape," said, Alnese Thomas, Senior Brand Manager - Bomb Pop. "This collaboration with Anna Cathcart allows us to tap into what excites our audience. We've leaned into the Unicorn trend to create a product with flavor offerings that tweens will love. Cathcart's fun and playful personality was a perfect fit for this partnership," continued Thomas.

Bomb Pop's iconic shape and multi-sensory, multi-flavor experience is a celebration of the carefree, exploratory attitude that used to be reserved for summer. Unicorn Wonder allows for a new moment in time for lovers of Bomb Pop to indulge in this tasty treat.

Since 1955, when the brand first launched its signature red, white, and blue rocket shape, Bomb Pop has been at the forefront of exploration and possibility through its ice pops. Bomb Pop's Unicorn Wonder line is available nationwide for a limited time at your favorite grocery retailers for a standard retail price of $3.99 for a box of 12 1.75 oz Pops. To find Bomb Pop at a location near you, visit www.bombpop.com/where-to-buy .

About Bomb Pop®

Bomb Pop is the original symbol of summer fun. The brand began in 1955 with its launch of the rocket-shaped red, white, and blue ice pop. Through its iconic shape and distinct soft, icy texture, Bomb Pop has bridged generations of families and friends over the last 65 years. Learn more about your favorite Bomb Pop – and locate a store near you – at www.bombpop.com.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®. Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country.

The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com .

