BOMB POP TEAMS UP WITH ANNA CATHCART TO LAUNCH FIRST-EVER UNICORN WONDER LIMITED-EDITION FLAVOR

News provided by

Bomb Pop

21 Feb, 2024, 11:45 ET

The Iconic Ice Pop Brand's New Product, Unicorn Wonder, Offers Buyers a Whimsical Escape

LE MARS, Iowa, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite ice pop brand, Bomb Pop has officially unleashed the magic of its first-ever, limited-edition Unicorn Wonder pops in partnership with "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "XO, Kitty" star, Anna Cathcart

The whimsical treats in flavors pink lemonade, sweet berry, and frosted cupcake will whisk you away on a rainbow-hued adventure and are now available at HEB, Meijer, Hy-Vee, Giant Food, Strack & Van Til, Rouses, Price Chopper, Reasor's, Coborn's, Cub, Festival Foods and other major retailers nationwide. 

Continue Reading
Bomb Pop Teams Up With Anna Cathcart To Launch First-Ever Unicorn Wonder Limited-Edition Flavor
Bomb Pop Teams Up With Anna Cathcart To Launch First-Ever Unicorn Wonder Limited-Edition Flavor
Bomb Pop - Unicorn Wonder
Bomb Pop - Unicorn Wonder

Unicorn Wonder is the first of several new products and compelling partnerships launching for the iconic ice pop brand in 2024. 

"Bomb Pop is a must-have summertime treat, and we now are excited to bring Unicorn Wonder to ice pop fans in the winter months, when we can all use an escape," said, Alnese Thomas, Senior Brand Manager - Bomb Pop. "This collaboration with Anna Cathcart allows us to tap into what excites our audience. We've leaned into the Unicorn trend to create a product with flavor offerings that tweens will love. Cathcart's fun and playful personality was a perfect fit for this partnership," continued Thomas.

Bomb Pop's iconic shape and multi-sensory, multi-flavor experience is a celebration of the carefree, exploratory attitude that used to be reserved for summer. Unicorn Wonder allows for a new moment in time for lovers of Bomb Pop to indulge in this tasty treat.

Since 1955, when the brand first launched its signature red, white, and blue rocket shape, Bomb Pop has been at the forefront of exploration and possibility through its ice pops. Bomb Pop's Unicorn Wonder line is available nationwide for a limited time at your favorite grocery retailers for a standard retail price of $3.99 for a box of 12 1.75 oz Pops. To find Bomb Pop at a location near you, visit www.bombpop.com/where-to-buy

About Bomb Pop®
Bomb Pop is the original symbol of summer fun. The brand began in 1955 with its launch of the rocket-shaped red, white, and blue ice pop. Through its iconic shape and distinct soft, icy texture, Bomb Pop has bridged generations of families and friends over the last 65 years. Learn more about your favorite Bomb Pop – and locate a store near you – at www.bombpop.com

About Wells Enterprises
Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet packaged foods.  

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.  Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country.

The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com

Media Contact: 
Kellie Jelencovich
[email protected] 

SOURCE Bomb Pop

Also from this source

BOMB POP BREAKS INTO THE METAVERSE BRINGING ICE POPS TO VIRTUAL RESTAURATEURS

BOMB POP BREAKS INTO THE METAVERSE BRINGING ICE POPS TO VIRTUAL RESTAURATEURS

Beginning today, Bomb Pop, America's favorite ice pop brand, is entering the world of Roblox, teaming up with Restaurant Tycoon 2 to bring the joy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Licensing

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.