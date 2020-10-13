BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Gin Announces North American Search for Artist to Design Unique Holiday Edition

As an extension of Stir Creativity , the global platform from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, the expansive search for an undiscovered voice to design next year's holiday gift pack embodies the brand's ongoing mission to inspire and awaken creative potential within all. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® has a longstanding history in championing equal representation in the arts and fostering creative self-expression, most notably through its annual emerging arts competition such as the Artisan Series, Most Imaginative Bartender Competition, and the recent release of the Hebru Brantley Limited Edition bottle benefitting Black Lives Matter Chicago.

"Since its inception, Bombay Sapphire has always stood for creative self-expression," explains Tom Spaven, Brand Director for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin. "We are honored to continue our partnership with Hebru Brantley in this mission to spotlight emerging talents. Now, more than ever, it's essential to create alternative pathways for new voices to be heard and recognized."

"Back in 2011, I was an up-and-coming artist from the South Side of Chicago and qualified as a finalist for the Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series, which was a turning point in my career," says Hebru Brantley. "I'm excited to be paying it forward by selecting a rising artist to mentor, inspire hope for a better future, and have their work seen on a national platform."

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® has developed a creative brief with guidelines for underrepresented artists via Talenthouse (part of TLNT Holdings), and is accepting design submissions now through October 23rd. The selection process will be led by the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® judging panel who will identify ten finalists at the end of October. In early November, Hebru will identify the Selected Creator who will receive a mentorship with him to collaborate on the final design of the limited-edition gift pack.

"Creativity and diversity have never been so important," says Laura Campbell, SVP and Global Head of Partnerships at TLNT Holdings. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Bombay Sapphire as they share our vision for democratizing the creative process and giving opportunities for creators from every walk of life to realise their creative potential."

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Holiday Spray Can Edition featuring the winning design is scheduled to be released for sale in the US during Holiday 2021.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® is the world's number one premium gin by volume and value. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is created with a unique combination of ten sustainably sourced botanicals from around the globe. The brand's signature distillation process known as vapour infusion is showcased at the BREEAM award-winning Laverstoke Mill Distillery in Hampshire, England. The vapour infusion process skillfully captures the natural flavors of the botanicals which results in the gin's fresh, bright taste. Awarded a double gold medal in the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is consistently recognized for crafting the finest quality gin. For more information, please explore www.bombaysapphire.com .

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABOUT STIR CREATIVITY

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE's global platform – Stir Creativity – is not only a brand mission but a steadfast commitment to empowering people to awaken their creative potential; it's a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity. Bombay inspires versatility and creativity in cocktail-making, which is why bartenders have recognized Bombay Sapphire as a canvas for creativity. Last fall, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE launched #FindYourCanvas under its global Stir Creativity platform to celebrate, inspire, and ignite creative self-expression among consumers; proving that anyone has what it takes to create a work of art. A creative outlet doesn't need to manifest on a traditional canvas. Whether it be a blank canvas, a stage or a camera viewfinder, there are many different canvases (or catalysts) for creativity. Everyone has what it takes, all you have to do is #FindYourCanvas.

ABOUT HEBRU BRANTLEY

Hebru Brantley creates narrative driven work revolving around his conceptualized iconic characters which are utilized to address complex ideas around nostalgia, the mental psyche, power, and hope. The color palettes, pop-art motifs, and characters themselves create accessibility around Brantley's layered and multifaceted beliefs. Majorly influenced by the South Side of Chicago's Afro Cobra movement in the 1960s and 70s, Brantley uses the lineage of mural and graffiti work as a frame to explore his inquiries. Brantley applies a plethora of mediums from oil, acrylic, watercolor, and spray paint to non-traditional mediums such as coffee and tea. Brantley's work challenges the traditional view of the hero or protagonist and his work insists on a contemporary and distinct narrative that shapes and impacts the viewer's gaze. Collectors of his work include LeBron James, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz, George Lucas, and Rahm Emanuel, among others. Brantley has collaborated with brands like Nike, Hublot, and Adidas.

Brantley earned a B.A. in Film from Clark Atlanta University and has a background in Design and Media Illustration.

ABOUT TLNT HOLDINGS

TLNT Holdings is the largest on-demand creators network, with over 4.6M members worldwide consisting of the brands Talenthouse, Ello and Zooppa and soon to be launched products In.House, a customized co-creation platform solution enabling brands to build and curate their own community and host briefs; Club.House a platform providing Young Creators, educators and brands to connect for real life creative experiences; and Reality.House an immersive and collaborative hub for our expansive AR/3D/VR creators and our clients providing the perfect marriage of technology and art.

