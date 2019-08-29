BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin® Invites You To Discover The Possibilities Within

"Creativity is essential to the advancement of culture, identity, and community," says Tom Spaven, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand director. "Everyone has what it takes, but it is difficult to find the time, resources, and confidence to unleash their artistic abilities. With #FindYourCanvas , we aim to inspire and empower creative self-expression in more people. By tapping into the undiscovered creative potential within ourselves, we cultivate more distinctive identities which in turn create more interesting, vibrant communities."

From August 28 through September 1, participants can log onto www.paintedbyeveryone.com to select a color and position on the canvas, and watch as their marks are made in real-time via a live feed. Tens of thousands of responses from the site will transmit to a pair of mechanical arms, which over the course of several days will bring to life a collective work of art from across the United States.

Upon completion, the final Painted by Everyone masterpiece will be exhibited at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles, taking place September 5 through 8. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and The Other Art Fair have joined forces in this monumental joint mission and will credit each and every participant as an exhibiting artist; a reminder of the unifying connective power of creativity and the universality of its existence within every one of us.

As part of the partnership with The Other Art Fair, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE surveyed over 11,000 individuals across North America to discover how people truly felt about their creative abilities and any barriers they face. An overwhelming 90 percent of respondents expressed a desire to spend more time pursing artistic activities, while 96 percent reported that they would take classes to learn new creative skills if cost was not an issue.

In response to these overwhelming statistics, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is providing more opportunities and access for everyone to channel their creativity, through a series of workshops for fairgoers led by a new generation of fresh voices across a variety of creative disciplines. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is bringing together this eclectic and distinct collective to help reshape the narrative, demonstrating that creativity can be expressed on a variety of unique and unexpected canvases. The group includes hair colorist Daniel Moon, makeup illusionist Mimi Choi, actor and filmmaker James Bland, DJ and creative entrepreneur AMRIT, photographer Raven B. Varona, and graphic designers Jessica Walsh and Ramzy Masri. The classes will provide visitors with the chance to explore and discover a range of unexpected artistic expressions designed to inspire everyone to find their own canvas.

#FindYourCanvas workshops will be led by Moon, Choi and Bland at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles from September 5-8. Fairgoers can sign up for the classes here. Additional classes taught by Amrit, Varona, Walsh, and Masri will be held at The Other Art Fair New York from November 7-10. Beyond the fair, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE will offer complimentary three-month subscriptions to online learning platform Skillshare's database of nearly 25,000 classes, further providing opportunity for everyone across the country to awaken their creative potential.

Known as the ultimate canvas for cocktail creativity that inspires bartenders and drinkers to experiment with flavor and versatility, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is committed to fostering emerging creative talent and believes that diverse voices deserve meaningful representation in the arts world. The brand has empowered and inspired artistic communities through its longstanding programs including the Artisan Series, Glasshouse Project, and the Most Imaginative Bartender competitions, which are designed to promote creativity and innovation in the world of arts, technology, culinary, and cocktail culture. With the launch of #FindYourCanvas, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE will continue to dismantle the barriers of self-expression, making the pursuit of creativity accessible and inclusive to all.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE GIN®

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® is the world's number one premium gin by volume and value. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is created with a unique combination of ten sustainably sourced botanicals from around the globe. The brand's signature distillation process known as vapour infusion is showcased at the BREEAM award-winning Laverstoke Mill Distillery in Hampshire, England. The vapour infusion process skillfully captures the natural flavors of the botanicals which results in the gin's fresh, bright taste. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin is recognized for crafting the finest quality gin and was awarded a gold medal in the 2018 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards and a double gold medal in the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. For more information, please explore www.bombaysapphire.com.

ABOUT THE OTHER ART FAIR

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 120 artists chosen by a Selection Committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike "other" fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

ABOUT ROW DTLA

ROW DTLA is located on the edge of the expanding Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles. First known as the LA Terminal Market, ROW DTLA was built from 1917 to 1923 along the Southern Pacific Railroad and continues to be a major hub for the distribution of produce across the region. The thirty-acre district and its historic, industrial series of buildings have evolved into a walkable urban environment comprised of a unique and highly curated collective of restaurants, retail shops, creative office workspaces, galleries, event venues, and an abundance of amenities amid nearly two million square feet of space. The scope and scale caters to a forward-thinking creative community, while preserving the inherent character of this historic, evolving area. For more information on ROW DTLA please visit: https://rowdtla.com/.

BE BRILLIANT AND INSPIRED. DRINK RESPONSIBLY!

Facebook.com / bombaysapphire

Instagram.com/bombaysapphireus

©2017. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE AND ITS TRADE DRESS ARE TRADEMARKS.

IMPORTED BY THE BOMBAY SPIRITS COMPANY U.S.A., CORAL GABLES, FL. GIN - 47% ALC. BY VOL.

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

Press Contacts :

Kristin Brice Stephanie Shirvell Account Supervisor Senior Account Executive 646-654-3409 646-654-3409 kbrice@nikecomm.com sshirvell@nikecomm.com

SOURCE BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

Related Links

http://www.bombaysapphire.com

