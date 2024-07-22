BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® LAUNCHES NEW CAMPAIGN TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF THE  SPARKLING LEMON COCKTAIL 

A nod to the best day of the week, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Sparkling Lemon inspires Friday vibes with its perfect balance of gin and effervescent sparkling lemonade.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® today released a new cocktail-inspired campaign to celebrate the launch of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon, a bright, simple and refreshingly flavorful serve of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin and Sanpellegrino® Limonata. Easy to make and adored by consumers and bartenders alike, the fresh libation comes at the perfect time, as people are looking to clock out early and enjoy time with friends and family. The cocktail captures that bubbly bliss of a Friday afternoon, when you slam your laptop shut and embrace the promise of the weekend ahead.

"The Sparkling Lemon cocktail is a bright and effervescent serve that elevates any occasion. With its effortless recipe, the cocktail is the perfect gateway into gin for those who have not yet found their perfect match or are looking to add excitement to their summer cocktail repertoire. Great for connecting friends and celebrating spontaneous moments, this drink brings a touch of chic sophistication to your gatherings." - Jaime Keller, Brand Director of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

To truly entice taste buds, the cocktail and sensory details take center stage in the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon creative, inviting consumers into a bright, joyful world that evokes the taste of Friday - any day of the week. The ads are designed to promote the new serve, featuring the cocktail in a signature BOMBAY SAPPHIRE balloon glass. Meticulously crafted, the ads instantly take viewers to the bright lemon taste of a Friday. The narrator describes the bright and sparkling drink as bursting with lemon and essentially embodying Friday in a glass. The ads culminate by welcoming consumers into the best day of the week.

As part of the overall campaign to recruit new gin consumers, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE launched with a grandiose two-day Sparkling Lemon Lounge pop-up in Grand Central Station in New York City last month. Against the backdrop of the iconic train station, packed with city dwellers, commuters, weekend warriors, and visiting tourists alike, the event brilliantly interrupted people's typical routines with Sparkling Lemon cocktails, vacation totes, music, and photo stations to celebrate the weekend ahead, right in the heart of the bustling city.

Throughout the remainder of the year, the campaign will also include bartender residencies at key bars and restaurants, office happy hours, consumer tasting events, and more. In the spirit of sharing the ease and excitement of enjoying the cocktail at home, the brand is partnering with food and lifestyle creators from around the country to position the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon as the season's ultimate, go-to cocktail.

The integrated launch will go live on July 22nd through social and online video support, multiple out-of-home displays in New York City, and a custom partnership with Vox to highlight where to find the must-have BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon cocktail.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon

1 ½ oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

5 oz Sanpellegrino Limonata

Fresh Lemon

OR

1 ½ oz Bombay Sapphire

3 oz Lemonade

3 oz Club Soda

Fresh Lemon

Method: Build in balloon glass full of ice then garnish with a lemon twist from a fresh lemon.

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin

Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The design of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapor Infusion process, where the natural flavors of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is on a mission to be the world's most sustainable gin, with all 10 botanicals being certified sustainably sourced, by the For Life certification from Ecocert S.A. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

