BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Partners With Artist Steven Harrington To Create A New Limited Edition Bottle Design

Renowned for his whimsical graphic illustrations, Harrington's first ever design for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE features a vibrant collage of motifs, including the artist's signature palm tree characters. On track to be the first major gin brand to be made with 100% sustainably sourced botanicals, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE vapor-infused botanicals are featured in artful illustrations, as well as the iconic BOMBAY SAPPHIRE blue bottle, its signature gin and tonic cocktails, plus paint splashes and artist palettes, as a nod to the brand's longstanding ties with creativity.

This marks the second artist-designed Limited Edition bottle for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, following on from the inaugural Limited Edition designed by Hebru Brantley released in July 2020. Artist Hebru Brantley, a long-term collaborator of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, nominated Steven Harrington to design this latest edition.

"We're delighted to be collaborating with Steven Harrington for the new BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Artist Limited Edition Bottle, who is revered for his joyful, contemporary pop-art aesthetic. With his uplifting visions inspired by the Californian landscape, passion for sustainability and thriving mix of cultures, fused with our all-natural elements of our gin, we thought his design was the perfect fit to grace shelves just in time for summer entertaining. We hope it becomes a beloved collector's item for gin and art fans alike" said Jaime Keller, North America Brand Director for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin.

As artist Steven Harrington explains, "My work is all about connections; connections that transcend time and space. This creative collaboration with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has enabled me to redesign the iconic bottle which I'm thrilled about, and apply some of my signature motifs in a way that's organic for the brand, capturing its all-natural, botanical edge and support of the arts."

The Limited Edition BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bottle by Steven Harrington is available nationwide from July 1 and online at ReserveBar.

STEVEN HARRINGTON X BOMBAY SAPPHIRE LIMITED EDITION

SIZE: 750 ML

SRP: $22.99

ABV: 47%

ON-SHELF: JULY 1, 2021

LINKS FOR PURCHASE: ReserveBar

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is the world's number one premium gin by value and volume (IWSR). Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has recently been awarded the prestigious Double Gold and Gold medal at the 17th San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE AND CREATIVITY

Launching the 'Stir Creativity' campaign in 2018, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is leading a global mission - a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential. From advocacy programmes including World's Most Imaginative Bartender competition running in the US for the last 14 years to hosting The Glasshouse Project, a global advocacy programme bringing together the world's top bartenders in a series of creative workshops designed to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity.

For ten years, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has run The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform. The brand has also partnered with well-known artists and creators such as Tracey Emin, Thomas Heatherwick and Tom Dixon for the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Designer Glassware Competition.

