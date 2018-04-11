Bombshells Opens Largest Location in Big Houston Expansion

The first new unit will open today at 13965 South Freeway, Pearland, TX, 77584, south of the Sam Houston Tollway. Pearland will be the chain's largest Bombshells, boasting 10,900 square feet inside, 2,800 square feet on the patio outside, and seating for more than 400, making it the ultimate location in Pearland for sports viewing, music, fun, and food and drinks.

Visit www.4bombshells.com or call (281) 397-6730 for more information.

Other Bombshells in development are located on Interstate 10 in East Houston, US 59 / Southwest Freeway in Southwest Houston, and US 249 in North Houston.

"We appreciate the positive response we've received in our home town," said Eric Langan, President & CEO of RCI. "Bombshells is dedicated to providing value to our guests and being community friendly and involved."

"With our build out, we'll be able to surround Houston with a total of seven locations to leverage advertising, marketing and awareness," said David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations.

About Bombshells

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar is the first military-themed chain in the sports bar/casual dining segment. It comes alive through its hangar-like design, attractive Bombshells Girls with military inspired uniforms, full bar, scratch kitchen, big flat screen TVs, DJs, huge patio, energetic atmosphere and "social dining experience." Attracting singles, couples, and families, Bombshells does a strong lunch, dinner and late night business. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) has nine company-owned Bombshells open or in development. Visit http://4bombshells.com or http://www.rcihospitality.com.

