RCI Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 16.7%

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today that it has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 16.7%, to $0.07 per common share from $0.06, for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter ending September 30, 2024. The 4Q24 dividend is payable on September 30, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

