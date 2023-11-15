Bombshells Starts New Expansion with Opening Today of 13th Location in Stafford, TX

Located at 12815 Southwest Freeway, the new Bombshells employs 160 and features the only 280-inch hi-def TV wall in Stafford, more than 80 other hi-def TVs, free high speed Wi-Fi, and USB charging stations throughout. It also features 9,800 sq. ft. inside, 3,000 sq. ft. in a covered patio outside, in excess of 500 seating, and a 177 space parking lot.

"We want Bombshells to be the ultimate experience for casual dining, sports viewing, music, and fun in Stafford," said David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations. "Everything about Bombshells is big, proud, and community-friendly, with a great respect for our military, past and present."

Bombshells are known for their red, white and blue branding; aircraft hangar like structures; military memorabilia; and uniformed Bombshells Girls, who bring to life timeless pinup models from World War II aircraft "nose art." Locations are open 11 AM to 2 AM for lunch, happy hour, dinner, and a late night party scene with live DJs. Guests are encouraged to stay and hang out.

Bombshells offer a scratch kitchen, full bar (featuring an aircraft wing overhead), premium brands of spirits, and a selection of 20 draft beers (flowing through a unique "missile tap"). The extensive menu includes popular items such as Renegade Pasta (penne tossed in Cajun-spiced Alfredo sauce); Double D's Burger (2x the beef, cheese, and fries); Ike's 14-ounce rib eye steak; the Pin Up Girl Salad; and giant desserts, such as Fried Cheesecake and Bombshells Brownie.

The Bombshells concept was originated by Travis Reese, EVP of parent RCI, whose grandfather piloted more than 100 missions in the Berlin Airlift following WW II. Veterans and active service members of the U.S. Armed Forces receive a 20% discount on meals and soft drinks. Bombshells is community friendly and involved, often supporting local children's sports teams.

Media Note: High resolution photos and logo are available here.

About Bombshells: Bombshells Restaurant & Bar is a fast-growing, military-themed casual dining chain with a focus on sports and fun. The restaurants come alive with their large, hangar-like interiors, outside patios, Bombshells Girls with military inspired uniforms, big flat screen TVs, DJs, and energetic atmosphere. Attracting singles, couples, and families, the concept does a strong lunch, dinner, and late night business, featuring a scratch kitchen and an extensive food and drink menu. Visit http://4bombshells.com or http://www.rcihospitality.com.

