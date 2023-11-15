Bombshells Starts New Expansion with Opening Today of 13th Location in Stafford, TX

News provided by

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) is proud to announce the opening today of Bombshells Restaurant and Bar in the Houston suburb of Stafford. Stafford is the first new Bombshells to open post COVID. Six more are in development in Texas, Colorado and Alabama.

Located at 12815 Southwest Freeway, the new Bombshells employs 160 and features the only 280-inch hi-def TV wall in Stafford, more than 80 other hi-def TVs, free high speed Wi-Fi, and USB charging stations throughout. It also features 9,800 sq. ft. inside, 3,000 sq. ft. in a covered patio outside, in excess of 500 seating, and a 177 space parking lot.

"We want Bombshells to be the ultimate experience for casual dining, sports viewing, music, and fun in Stafford," said David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations. "Everything about Bombshells is big, proud, and community-friendly, with a great respect for our military, past and present."

Bombshells are known for their red, white and blue branding; aircraft hangar like structures; military memorabilia; and uniformed Bombshells Girls, who bring to life timeless pinup models from World War II aircraft "nose art." Locations are open 11 AM to 2 AM for lunch, happy hour, dinner, and a late night party scene with live DJs. Guests are encouraged to stay and hang out.

Bombshells offer a scratch kitchen, full bar (featuring an aircraft wing overhead), premium brands of spirits, and a selection of 20 draft beers (flowing through a unique "missile tap"). The extensive menu includes popular items such as Renegade Pasta (penne tossed in Cajun-spiced Alfredo sauce); Double D's Burger (2x the beef, cheese, and fries); Ike's 14-ounce rib eye steak; the Pin Up Girl Salad; and giant desserts, such as Fried Cheesecake and Bombshells Brownie.

The Bombshells concept was originated by Travis Reese, EVP of parent RCI, whose grandfather piloted more than 100 missions in the Berlin Airlift following WW II. Veterans and active service members of the U.S. Armed Forces receive a 20% discount on meals and soft drinks. Bombshells is community friendly and involved, often supporting local children's sports teams.

Media Note: High resolution photos and logo are available here.

About Bombshells: Bombshells Restaurant & Bar is a fast-growing, military-themed casual dining chain with a focus on sports and fun. The restaurants come alive with their large, hangar-like interiors, outside patios, Bombshells Girls with military inspired uniforms, big flat screen TVs, DJs, and energetic atmosphere. Attracting singles, couples, and families, the concept does a strong lunch, dinner, and late night business, featuring a scratch kitchen and an extensive food and drink menu. Visit http://4bombshells.com or http://www.rcihospitality.com.

Media & Investor Contacts: Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Free Entrees for Veterans at All Bombshells Locations in Texas on Nov. 11, 2023

Free Entrees for Veterans at All Bombshells Locations in Texas on Nov. 11, 2023

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced all Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on...
RCI Announces $15.7 Million Debt Modification to Free Up More Cash to Buy Back Shares

RCI Announces $15.7 Million Debt Modification to Free Up More Cash to Buy Back Shares

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced the modification of $15.7 million in debt due October 2024, extending maturities of the notes ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.