BOMI Education Canada Announces New Board Members

Three CRE Industry Experts Elected to BOMI Education Canada Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI) Education Canada is pleased to announce the election of three new Board of Directors representing all commercial real estate industry segments.

"Our new board members will ensure BOMI prepares a new generation of property professionals to positively impact commercial real estate," said Susan Allen, RPA®, MBA, ICD.D, President & CEO of BOMA Toronto and Chair of BOMI Education Canada. "In the ever-evolving world of education and technology, BOMI is actively addressing the education and credentialing needs of the real estate industry. I'm looking forward to working alongside this talented group of commercial real estate professionals to help lead this effort."

The following Board Members were elected at BOMI Education Canada's Fall Board Meeting:

Secretary/Treasurer: Raisa Hussain – Senior Property Manager, Ontario REMS Colliers

Directors: Michael Bishop – Vice President Asset Management, Third Space Properties Inc. Alex Hanson, RPA ® – Managing Director, Saskatchewan REMS, Colliers



The following members of the Executive Committee are continuing on the Board of Directors:

Chair: Susan Allen, RPA®, MBA, ICD.D, President & CEO of BOMA Toronto

Immediate Past Chair: Kim Saunders, RPA®|HP®, CLO®, BOMA Fellow, Retired

Kim Saunders, RPA®|HP®, CLO®, BOMA Fellow, Retired Chair-Elect: Anne Marie Guevremont, RPA®, CCPM®, Senior Property Manager, Aeroterm Canada Company

About BOMI Education Canada

BOMI Education Canada provides critical education and expertise to property, facility, and building systems management industry professionals. Led by a Board of Directors and supported by its partner, Building Owners and Managers Institute, BOMI Education Canada delivers courses, certificate programs, and industry-standard designations—Real Property Administrator (RPA®), Facilities Management Administrator (FMA®), Systems Maintenance Administrator (SMA®), Systems Maintenance Technician (SMT®), and the High-Performance Sustainable Building designation program (BOMI-HP®)—with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. More than 400,000 courses have been delivered, and more than 44,000 BOMI credentials have been earned. To learn more, please visit www.bomicanada.ca, call 647-256-1438 or 800-867-6049, or email [email protected].

