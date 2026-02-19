BON Announces Breakthrough Development of Apple Bio-Electronic Mask: Clinical Data Exceeds Expectations, Targeting $100B+ Medical Aesthetics Market

XI'AN, China, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("Bon" or the "Company"), a leading provider of bio-ingredient solutions in the natural, health, and personal care industries, today announced the successful development of a premium anti-aging facial mask incorporating apple polyphenols as its core active ingredient and integrated with AI-enabled flexible bio-electronic technology. Leveraging advanced transdermal delivery systems, this product integrates plant-derived active ingredients with intelligent flexible electronics, creating a next-generation skin care solution designed to be non-invasive, painless, and suitable for at-home use.

Serving as the core natural active ingredient of this product, apple polyphenols are extracted from premium apple pomace and contain polyphenolic compounds such as proanthocyanidins and quercetin. These compounds are widely studied for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and photoprotective properties. Published research indicates that apple polyphenols may help inhibit collagen degradation, reduce UV-induced oxidative stress, and support melanin metabolism, contributing to visible improvements in skin firmness, brightness, and overall appearance. Powered by its AI-enabled flexible bio-electronic platform, BON's mask combines flexible electronic materials with smart controlled-release technology to enhance transdermal penetration of the active ingredients. This approach is designed to address the absorption limitations typically associated with conventional topical skincare products.

At present, the Company has completed sample development and preliminary internal performance evaluations of the AI-powered flexible bio-electronic mask incorporating apple polyphenols. Across key performance indicators — including the appearance of fine lines, skin firmness, UV-related skin stress, and overall brightness — the initial results have exceeded internal benchmarks. In the next phase, the Company plans to initiate expanded third-party clinical testing while advancing product finalization and optimizing large-scale manufacturing processes.

According to industry data, the global anti-aging market has surpassed $100 billion, with premium transdermal delivery devices and advanced formulations representing one of the fastest-growing segments. By combining the functional properties of apple polyphenols with proprietary bio-electronic mask technology, BON believes it is well positioned to capture a first-mover advantage within this emerging premium segment.

Hu Yongwei, Chairman and CEO of BON, stated: "This is a strategic product driven by technology and guided by market demand. Through AI-powered flexible electronic technology, we are enhancing the transdermal delivery efficiency of apple polyphenols, addressing growing consumer demand for high-performance, non-invasive anti-aging solutions. This milestone represents BON's entry into the high-growth, high-value medical-grade beauty segment and reinforces our ecosystem strategy of 'AI + Bioactive Ingredient.' By delivering safe and effective skincare innovations, we aim to establish a second growth engine characterized by strong pricing power, high repurchase potential, and attractive margins, creating long-term value for our shareholders''.

