BON Unveils Strategic Partnership with Tigerbone Group to Launch New Natural Health Initiatives

XI'AN, China, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), a leading provider of bio-ingredient solutions in the natural, health, and personal care industries, announced today that on February 4, 2026 it entered into a Cooperation Framework Agreement (the "Agreement") with Tigerbone Group Limited ("Tigerbone Group"). As part of this strategic initiative, the parties also announced plans to establish the "BON Cooperation and Development Committee," which will serve as a central platform to advance collaboration in traditional Chinese medicine and life sciences through resource sharing and complementary strengths.

Pursuant to the Agreement, and based on principles of equality, voluntariness, resource sharing, complementary advantages, and mutual benefit, BON and Tigerbone Group will collaborate across traditional Chinese medicine products, life sciences research, and nutritional functional foods. Each party will retain its independent intellectual property rights and scientific research achievements, while jointly developing new products, technologies, and solutions to drive innovation and long-term value creation.

Since its founding in 2006, BON has focused on the bio-manufacturing of natural active ingredients and the development of health solutions, growing into a globally recognized supplier in plant extracts, functional food ingredients, and personal care active ingredients. The Company's business footprint spans multiple regions, including China, North America, the European Union, Japan, and South Korea.

Tigerbone Group is a diversified investment holding company with significant industrial expertise and established market channels across traditional Chinese medicine, the broader health sector, and financial services.

Mr. Yongwei Hu, Chairman of BON, stated that the collaboration will integrate the respective brand and technological strengths of BON and Tigerbone Group, enabling resource consolidation and enhanced synergies. He added that the partnership represents a key step in BON's strategic expansion into the integration of traditional Chinese medicine and the broader health industry, as well as an important component of its global growth strategy.

Mr. Hu further noted: "Under the guidance of the 'BON Cooperation and Development Committee,' we expect to cultivate highly competitive new product categories under the BON brand within the health technology sector and deliver more scientifically grounded, natural health solutions to consumers worldwide. Looking ahead, BON and Tigerbone Group will continue to explore new technologies and innovations based on their existing intellectual property, with the goal of driving meaningful incremental market growth."

About Bon Natural Life Limited ("BON")

BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit http://www.bnlus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cindy Liu | IR

Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Bon Natural Life Limited