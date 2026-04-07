BonBon Swedish Candy Co. and Moomin Debut Two New Candies in a Global Collaboration Celebrating Joy and Acceptance

Featuring the world of Tove Jansson's Moomins and produced by Finland's iconic confectioner Fazer, the collection debuts BonBon x Moomin Sour Gummies and Strawberry & Blueberry Foam Clouds to international markets when small comforts feel more meaningful than ever.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Scandinavian candy culture continues its rise across the globe, BonBon Swedish Candy Co. advances its mission of shaping a new global candy culture rooted in joy and the small pleasures that bring people together. Few cultural worlds embody that spirit more powerfully than the Moomins.

The BonBon x Moomin Candy Collection The BonBon x Moomin Candy Collection

Long before they became a global cultural phenomenon, the Moomins emerged during a time of uncertainty. Finnish artist and author Tove Jansson began drawing the Moomins during World War II to imagine a world where fear could coexist with warmth, where difference was not merely tolerated but accepted, and where everyone belonged. Now, more than 80 years later, that message feels just as timely. Today, that world takes on two new, edible forms. The BonBon x Moomin candy collection includes:

Moomin Sour Candy Gummies

Shaped like beloved Moomin characters, these playful sour gummies feature a bright mix of flavors including lemon, raspberry, cola, and melon. These lightly sugared Moomintrolls deliver a more refined sour bite and balance than any of the current candy-aisle classics.

Moomin Strawberry & Blueberry Candy Clouds

Soft, foamy pillows of candy clouds lightly coated in sour sugar exuding real strawberry and blueberry notes. The foam clouds evoke the quieter comforts of the Moomin universe—rest, warmth, and the reassurance of feeling safe.

Both new candies are made in the Nordic confectionery tradition by Fazer, Finland's most storied confectionary house. Founded in 1891, Fazer has shaped generations of Nordic candy-making and this collaboration represents a landmark partnership in its 135-year history. The BonBon x Moomin collection is made without artificial colors or flavors, and wrapped in soft pink packaging featuring original Moomin illustrations that bring Jansson's timeless characters to life.

Releasing BonBon x Moomin candies to international markets, for the first time ever, continues the Moomins' enduring ethos of hope. These are candies meant to be shared across generations, across borders, and across cultures. Each piece carries a quiet reminder of Moominvalley's guiding message: no one is asked to change who they are in order to belong.

The BonBon x Moomin collection launches April 7, 2026, available at BonBonNYC.com, TikTok Shop, select retailers and wholesale partners worldwide.

ABOUT BONBON

Founded in 2017 by three Swedish friends, Robert Persson, Selim Adira and Leonard Schaltz, BonBon has revolutionized American candy culture with its authentic Swedish candies and delicacies. BonBon imports 100% of its exquisite confections, including hundreds of pick-and-mix candies and private label packaged BonBon Originals including five flavors of Sour Fish Candy, Salty Licorice Twists, Pippi's Gold Coins, Chocolate Wafer Bar and now Moomins. With seven retail locations in New York and Connecticut, and a growing e-commerce business shipping nationwide, BonBon is dedicated to sharing the joy of Swedish sweets with candy lovers everywhere. For more information, visit www.bonbonnyc.com.

ABOUT TOVE JANSSON

Tove Jansson's books and comics about the adventurous Moomintrolls have charmed millions of readers for several generations and continue to attract new audiences across the globe. Today, Jansson is most known for her Moomin books, which have been translated into more than 60 languages, sparking numerous new adaptations for games, television, theatre, and even opera and ballet. With her multifaceted life's work, Jansson (1914–2001) became one of Finland's key visual artists during the postwar golden age of modernism.

Jansson's career spanned almost seven decades and she expanded and transformed her expression tirelessly up to the last years of her life. Her life's work is unique: books for both children and adults, paintings, illustrations, comics and caricatures as well as applied art and commercial cooperations. She is remembered as one of the most loved authors and artists in the Nordics.

Jansson studied at the University College of Arts, Crafts and Design in Stockholm, the Finnish Academy of Fine Arts, and L'École des Beaux-Arts in Paris. In 1966, she was awarded the Hans Christian Andersen Medal for her body of work. Jansson had a studio in Helsinki but also spent time at her home on a small island called Klovharu.

ABOUT MOOMIN CHARACTERS

Moomin Characters Oy Ltd is the oﬃcial copyright holder of all the Moomin characters. All characters from Moominvalley are trademark registered worldwide. The company was founded in the 1950's by Tove Jansson (1914-2001) and her brother Lars Jansson to manage the copyright of the Moomins and is still run by family members. Rights and Brands is the worldwide licensing agent of the company.

Media Contact:

Sue-Jean Kang

[email protected]

SOURCE BonBon Swedish Candy Co.