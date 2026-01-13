BonBon Swedish Candy Co. Launches its First-Ever Chocolate Bar, Expanding the Viral Swedish Candy Movement Into Chocolate

BonBon unveils its Chocolate Wafer Bar, years in the making and rooted in Scandinavian snack tradition

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Swedish candy culture continues its rise across the U.S.—from pick-and-mix rituals to a growing fascination with Scandinavian sweets—BonBon Swedish Candy Co. has introduced American consumers to a new candy language built on texture, balance, and joy. Today, the brand that helped pioneer the movement announces a major milestone: the launch of its first-ever chocolate bar.

Years in development, BonBon's new Chocolate Wafer Bar expands the brand's world beyond gummies and into the textured side of Swedish chocolate culture. While Americans have fallen for sweet and sour candies, wafer-based chocolate snacks have long been a part of everyday life in Sweden—enjoyed casually, often, and without occasion.

Chocolate Wafer Bar is exceptionally crisp and intentionally light, built with delicate layers of wafer and thin ribbons of chocolate. Playful yet satisfying, it's designed to be eaten simply whenever the craving strikes.

"We obsessed over every layer of our chocolate bar. It's about crunch, balance, and that perfect bite that makes you smile—then reach for another," said Selim Adira, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of BonBon Swedish Candy Co.

"In Sweden, chocolate is a part of everyday life," adds Leo Schaltz, co-founder and CEO of BonBon Swedish Candy Co. "This Chocolate Wafer Bar is our love letter to that daily ritual—and an invitation for American candy lovers to experience a different kind of chocolate joy."

BonBon's Chocolate Wafer Bar joins its growing lineup of BonBon Originals, the brand's private-label packaged confections now found in thousands of stores globally. Chocolate Wafer Bar is now available online at www.bonbonnyc.com and at select retailers nationwide.

Founded in 2017 by three Swedish friends, Selim Adira, Robert Persson, and Leonard Schaltz, BonBon has revolutionized American candy culture with its authentic Swedish candies and delicacies. BonBon imports 100% of its exquisite confections, including hundreds of pick-and-mix candies and private label packaged BonBon Originals including five flavors of Sour Fish Candy, Salty Licorice Twists, Pippi's Gold Coins, and now Chocolate Wafer Bar. With six retail locations in New York City and Brooklyn, and a growing e-commerce business shipping nationwide, BonBon is dedicated to sharing the joy of Swedish sweets with candy lovers everywhere. For more information, visit www.bonbonnyc.com .

