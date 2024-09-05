BOND EVENTS APPOINTS UNDER-40 FEMALE CEO AND COO

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOND Events, the originator of the one-to-one meetings forum for the architecture and design industry, announces the appointments of Alice Russell as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Luciana Coates as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

BOND Events new CEO Alice Russell (right) and COO Luciana Coates (left)

This marks the most significant leadership shift in the company's 20-year history and represents a significant milestone in the broader business landscape. At 38 and 36, Alice and Luciana join a very small group of female leaders; less than 10% of senior leadership roles in the UK are held by women under 40. And for the corporate events sector this falls to just 5%. Alice and Luciana's appointments emphasise BOND's progressive approach and its dedication to embracing diversity at the highest levels.

Previously serving as Executive Vice President (EVP), Alice has been driving BOND's strategic vision over the last seven years. Joining BOND in 2017 after senior marketing roles at Marcus Evans and Haymarket Business Media, her record for increasing sales has been an asset to the company.

Alice commented on her new role: "Our vision is to become the world's most loved, most profitable one-to-one events company. I'm excited to be leading BOND into its most profitable year ever, taking us closer to that goal. We're focused on our live events and replicating our North American success with our shows in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. Our team is stronger than ever, and I'm looking forward to seeing how we can continue to elevate our experiences for our clients."

Luciana Coates, who joined BOND in 2018, has been promoted to COO. Previously Head of Operations at Gartner and IDM, Luciana has taken BOND's event delivery to the next level. Her dedication to efficiency and customer service has set BOND as the gold standard of one-to-one events.

Luciana added: "BOND Events has always been about building meaningful, fruitful connections and delivering outstanding ROI. I'm delighted to carry this legacy forward while developing and expanding our talented global team—now across four continents—to drive innovation in both our business and product offerings."

The leadership change also sees Rob Norton, who previously held the position of CEO, moving to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With tenures at SPG Media and Datamonitor, Rob's stewardship has been critical in establishing BOND Events as a market leader, and his financial insight will continue to guide and support the company's growth plans.

Finally, Oliver Needs, the founder of BOND Events (previously of Blenheim and Tarsus), will now serve as Chairman, continuing to provide visionary leadership and ensuring BOND Events remains true to its principles as it enters its third decade.

This leadership transition comes at a significant time as BOND Events celebrates its 20th anniversary. With a combined 87 years of experience in the events industry, this dynamic leadership team is set to drive record-breaking growth, ensuring BOND's market-leading position for years to come.

About:

Images:

Sources:

Grant Thornton's "Women in Business 2023" report: 32% of senior leadership roles in the UK are held by women.

British Business Bank, "UK SME Finance Monitor" 2022: 24% of SMEs in the UK have women in top executive roles such as CEO or COO

Cranfield University, "The Female FTSE Board Report 2022": Less than 10% of leadership roles in UK companies are held by women under the age of 40.

BOND Events (extrapolation based on general industry knowledge and trends): Female CEOs under 40 in the event sector are estimated to represent only 3-5% of total leadership.

