BondPro & Accusoft Join Forces in Tampa Bay Tech CEO Group

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BondPro and Accusoft have joined forces as part of a Software CEO group that was formed underneath the longstanding Tampa Bay Tech organization.

These two local companies have bonded over the technology landscape in Tampa, Florida. The CEO group began when Accusoft CEO, Jack Berlin, noticed a need for a platform that unites software development companies in the area.

"The infrastructure in Tampa Bay is growing, but we need more momentum. We wanted to bring together a group of CEOs, focused on developing technology right here in the bay area, and work together on initiatives that will help us attract and retain top tech-talent, discuss new innovations, and learn from each other," says Berlin.

BondPro's CEO Fred Duguay has been part of Tampa Bay Tech's Software CEO Group since its inception, and has since decided to join forces with Accusoft in creating a product for the insurance industry.

"The Tampa Bay Tech CEO Group comes together quarterly to discuss new challenges in the industry and find ways to work together," says Duguay. "I'm optimistic that our group can make a significant impact in this area - from collective philanthropy, to continuing to grow and hire local talent, and leveraging our collective technology expertise to provide better solutions to our customers."

BondPro and Accusoft are excited for the opportunities that will come from this partnership, and look forward to releasing more details about their solution in the coming months.

About BondPro:

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Bond-Pro is the leading software automation tool for Surety professionals. Our focus is developing state-of-the-art technology solutions to help surety carriers and agencies grow premiums, while reducing risks and operating costs. With 10 major releases and over 450,000 development hours, we dedicate 76% of our operating costs to the further enhancement of our products. Bond-Pro is the most widely used surety automation software deployed by hundreds of agencies and dozens of national surety carriers. Bond-Pro leverages its 20 years of customer feedback in developing surety software that provides the most feature rich functionality in the marketplace.

About Accusoft:

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com .

CONTACT:

Megan Brooks

VP of Marketing

4001 N Riverside Drive

Tampa, Florida 33603

+1 (813) 875-7575

marketing@accusoft.com

SOURCE Accusoft

Related Links

http://www.accusoft.com

