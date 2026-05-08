BONDUELLE AMERICAS ESTABLISHES PHILADELPHIA AS ITS U.S. GROWTH HUB

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonduelle Americas is establishing Philadelphia as its digital forward Growth Hub — a move designed to accelerate growth and transform how the company competes in today's rapidly evolving food landscape.

The announcement, made alongside Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro and Mayor of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker, reflects a deliberate choice to locate in one of the country's strongest food and retail corridors.

From Left to Right: Secretary Rick Siger of the Pennsylvania Commonwealth; Karen Fegley, Acting Director of the Commerce Department, City of Philadelphia; Chellie Cameron, CEO Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia; Bobby Chacko, CEO Bonduelle Americas; Mayor of Philadelphia Cherelle Parker; John Fry, President Temple University

"We want to win within the U.S. with innovative, chef-crafted healthy choices, meal solutions and fresh services," said Bobby Chacko, Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle Americas. "That means competing across the store and digital shelf, moving faster, and surrounding ourselves with the right talent and partners to do it. Philadelphia brings the kind of energy, grit, and food heritage that fuels how we build — and how we win."

Bonduelle Americas is the U.S. subsidiary of Groupe Bonduelle, a 170+ year family-owned B Corp. In the U.S., the business is evolving beyond its fresh-cut roots to build a modern plant-rich food portfolio across the store — from produce to center aisle — designed for how people actually eat today.

The Growth Hub anchors that strategy. Phase 1 operations are now active at the 4th Floor of 2400 Market Street. A permanent Phase 2 location is targeted for 2028 as the company continues to scale its presence in the region. The company expects to create over 100 roles locally over time.

Bonduelle Americas is working in partnership with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia, which have provided support for the project as part of their continued investment in economic growth and job creation.

"Pennsylvania is winning deals over other states because we're focused on what matters — building a strong workforce, cutting unnecessary red tape, and making strategic investments that attract businesses and help our existing companies grow here," said Governor Shapiro. "We're going to keep pushing aggressively to secure more projects, create quality jobs, and drive lasting economic growth across our Commonwealth."

"From day one, my administration has made clear that Philadelphia is open for business and ready for investment," said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. "This decision sends a strong message that companies have confidence in our city and confidence in our future. This investment means good jobs, strong benefits, and more opportunity for our residents. Philadelphia offers the talent, location, affordability, and workforce businesses need to grow and succeed, and we are proud to welcome this new Growth Hub to our city."

"Bonduelle's decision to establish their U.S. Growth Hub here is a testament to what Greater Philadelphia has to offer, and to what a coordinated regional effort looks like when it works," said Chellie Cameron, President and Chief Executive Officer, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia (the Chamber). "Our region is driven by a collaborative business community, world-class talent, and a thriving innovation economy. Bonduelle saw that potential, and we are proud to have helped bring them here. We look forward to watching them grow alongside our members and partners."

The Philadelphia Growth Hub joins Bonduelle Americas' existing U.S. footprint — operations in California, New Jersey, and Georgia — and positions the company to scale its plant-rich food business across the store and beyond.

About Bonduelle Americas

Bonduelle Americas is a certified B Corp helping more people eat plant‑rich, every day. Through a growing portfolio available in and beyond the produce aisle, the company brings fresh, convenient foods to consumers embracing a flexitarian lifestyle. Bonduelle Americas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Groupe Bonduelle (BON.PA), a global company with more than 170 years of heritage bringing the joy of plants to tables around the world.

Media Contact: Jeannie Houchins, RD | [email protected] | 215-436-2697

SOURCE Bonduelle