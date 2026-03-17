Bonduelle Americas Recertifies as B Corp, Raising the Bar for Plant-Rich Food

IRWINDALE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonduelle Americas today announced it has achieved B Corp recertification, confirming its place as one of the few major food companies verified for social and environmental performance. For a company with 170 years of history rooted in plant-rich food, the recertification is less about what Bonduelle has accomplished and more about what it's building toward.

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"Plant‑rich food isn't a trend. It's who we are," said Bobby Chacko, CEO, Bonduelle Americas. "A plant‑rich business is designed to use fewer inputs, strengthen the food system, and meet consumers where they're headed. Our B Corp recertification is proof that we're not just talking about impact, we're building it into the business every day."

During its most recent certification cycle, Bonduelle Americas demonstrated measurable progress across packaging, supply chain, and operations. Today, nearly all of the company's packaging is designed to be recyclable, with a significant portion made from post-consumer recycled materials. The company has also made significant progress on its greenhouse gas targets, reducing Scope 1 emissions by more than 35% through continuous monitoring and operational improvements, in addition to lowering supply chain emissions by 30%.

As part of Bonduelle Group, which is now 100% B Corp certified globally, Bonduelle Americas is committed to what comes next. B Corp standards continue to evolve, raising expectations across governance, operations, and supply chains. Bonduelle Americas is already preparing for the next certification cycle.

"B Corp keeps raising the standard," said Jessica Adkins, Chief of Staff & Corporate Responsibility Officer. "Each cycle pushes us to strengthen the systems behind how we operate, and that discipline is exactly the point."

With consumer demand for plant-rich food continuing to accelerate, Bonduelle Americas sees its B Corp status as both a reflection of its values and a competitive differentiator. The company is expanding its portfolio of plant-forward meals, making healthier, more sustainable choices easier for consumers - proving that responsible business and great food go hand in hand.

ABOUT BONDUELLE AMERICAS

Bonduelle Americas is a certified B Corp helping more people eat plant-rich, every day. Through an expanding portfolio available in and beyond the produce aisle, the company brings fresh, convenient foods to consumers embracing a flexitarian lifestyle. Bonduelle Americas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Groupe Bonduelle (BON.PA), a global company with more than 170 years of heritage bringing the joy of plants to tables around the world.

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SOURCE Bonduelle