Bone biopsy market size to increase by USD 76.77 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rising prevalence of cancer - Technavio

21 Jun, 2023, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bone biopsy market size is forecast to grow by USD 76.77 million between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer. The prevalence of various types of cancer cases is increasing significantly worldwide. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, about 3,970 new cases of cancer in bones and joints will be diagnosed in 2023. This is expected to increase the demand for biopsy among patients. Biopsy is non-invasive procedure. It detects the presence of various cancers more effectively using the individual blood sample. It helps oncologists select the appropriate treatment methods, including the type of surgery, radiotherapy, and drugs required for the treatment. Thus, with the increasing prevalence of cancer, the growth of the market will increase over the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample
Regional Analysis
By region, the global bone biopsy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 38% of market growth during the forecast period. The region has witnessed significant technology adoption in the healthcare sector over the past few years. In addition, factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of bone cancer, strong presence of vendors, and technological advances in biopsy techniques are driving the growth of the bone biopsy market in North America.
Market Dynamics
The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growing number of diagnostic centers, the rising prevalence of cancer, and the increasing preference for minimally invasive biopsies. However, the risk of infections associated with the use of biopsy needles will challenge the growth of the market.
Company Profiles
The global bone biopsy market is fragmented. The market comprises many large and small-sized vendors. The vendors differentiate their products based on device quality, the accuracy of results, and associated value-added services. Some vendors are forming licensing agreements with other companies to increase product sales across the world, particularly in emerging countries such as India and China. In addition, they enter into partnerships with research institutions and diagnostic centers to develop innovative products to meet their medical needs.The bone biopsy market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers FR 140 R bone biopsy trephine which is designed to examine cells from bone marrow.
- BIOPSYBELL Srl - The company offers bone biopsy needle which is designed for obtaining a sample of bones from body for laboratory testing.
- Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers osteobell explant bone marrow harvest needles designed for allogeneic and autologous bone marrow harvest transplantation procedure.
- Cook Group Inc. - The company offers monoject, snarecoil, and monoject bone marrow biopsy needles which are designed for bone marrow procedures.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.
Market Segmentation
- By type, the market is segmented into needle biopsy and open biopsy.
- By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
What are the key data covered in this bone biopsy market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the bone biopsy market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bone biopsy market vendors.
|
Bone Biopsy Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.74%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 76.77 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
6.92
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, France, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOPSYBELL Srl, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Kimal Group, Laurane Medical LLC, Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Moller Medical GmbH, Remington Medical, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Teleflex Inc., Tsunami Medical Srl, Zamar Care, B. Braun SE, and Stryker Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
