Bone biopsy market size to increase by USD 76.77 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rising prevalence of cancer - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bone biopsy market size is forecast to grow by USD 76.77 million between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer. The prevalence of various types of cancer cases is increasing significantly worldwide. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, about 3,970 new cases of cancer in bones and joints will be diagnosed in 2023. This is expected to increase the demand for biopsy among patients. Biopsy is non-invasive procedure. It detects the presence of various cancers more effectively using the individual blood sample. It helps oncologists select the appropriate treatment methods, including the type of surgery, radiotherapy, and drugs required for the treatment. Thus, with the increasing prevalence of cancer, the growth of the market will increase over the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bone Biopsy Market

Regional Analysis

By region, the global bone biopsy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 38% of market growth during the forecast period. The region has witnessed significant technology adoption in the healthcare sector over the past few years. In addition, factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of bone cancer, strong presence of vendors, and technological advances in biopsy techniques are driving the growth of the bone biopsy market in North America.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growing number of diagnostic centers, the rising prevalence of cancer, and the increasing preference for minimally invasive biopsies. However, the risk of infections associated with the use of biopsy needles will challenge the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

The global bone biopsy market is fragmented. The market comprises many large and small-sized vendors. The vendors differentiate their products based on device quality, the accuracy of results, and associated value-added services. Some vendors are forming licensing agreements with other companies to increase product sales across the world, particularly in emerging countries such as India and China. In addition, they enter into partnerships with research institutions and diagnostic centers to develop innovative products to meet their medical needs.The bone biopsy market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers FR 140 R bone biopsy trephine which is designed to examine cells from bone marrow.

- The company offers FR 140 R bone biopsy trephine which is designed to examine cells from bone marrow. BIOPSYBELL Srl - The company offers bone biopsy needle which is designed for obtaining a sample of bones from body for laboratory testing.

- The company offers bone biopsy needle which is designed for obtaining a sample of bones from body for laboratory testing. Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers osteobell explant bone marrow harvest needles designed for allogeneic and autologous bone marrow harvest transplantation procedure.

- The company offers osteobell explant bone marrow harvest needles designed for allogeneic and autologous bone marrow harvest transplantation procedure. Cook Group Inc. - The company offers monoject, snarecoil, and monoject bone marrow biopsy needles which are designed for bone marrow procedures.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into needle biopsy and open biopsy.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

What are the key data covered in this bone biopsy market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bone biopsy market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bone biopsy market vendors.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

The breast cancer liquid biopsy testing devices market size is expected to increase to USD 730.4 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.58%. The market is segmented by type (CTCs and circulating nucleic acids and extracellular vesicles) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

size is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.58%. The market is segmented by type (CTCs and circulating nucleic acids and extracellular vesicles) and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The breast biopsy devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 721.64 million . The market is segmented by product (biopsy needles and systems, biopsy image-guided systems, and others), end-user (hospitals, ASCS, breast cancer specialty centers and clinics, and others), modality (stereotactic x-ray guided breast biopsy, ultrasound-guided breast biopsy, and MRI-guided breast biopsy), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

Bone Biopsy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 76.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOPSYBELL Srl, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Kimal Group, Laurane Medical LLC, Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Moller Medical GmbH, Remington Medical, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Teleflex Inc., Tsunami Medical Srl, Zamar Care, B. Braun SE, and Stryker Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bone biopsy market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global bone biopsy market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Needle biopsy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Needle biopsy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Needle biopsy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Needle biopsy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Needle biopsy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Open biopsy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Open biopsy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Open biopsy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Open biopsy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Open biopsy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 99: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 107: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 108: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 109: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 110: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

12.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 112: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 113: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 114: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 115: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 116: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.5 BIOPSYBELL Srl

Exhibit 117: BIOPSYBELL Srl - Overview



Exhibit 118: BIOPSYBELL Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: BIOPSYBELL Srl - Key offerings

12.6 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 120: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Cook Group Inc.

Exhibit 125: Cook Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cook Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Kimal Group

Exhibit 128: Kimal Group - Overview



Exhibit 129: Kimal Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Kimal Group - Key offerings

12.9 Laurane Medical LLC

Exhibit 131: Laurane Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: Laurane Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Laurane Medical LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 137: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 138: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 140: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Exhibit 142: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Remington Medical

Exhibit 146: Remington Medical - Overview



Exhibit 147: Remington Medical - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Remington Medical - Key offerings

12.14 SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH

Exhibit 149: SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 150: SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 152: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Tsunami Medical Srl

Exhibit 157: Tsunami Medical Srl - Overview



Exhibit 158: Tsunami Medical Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Tsunami Medical Srl - Key offerings

12.17 Zamar Care

Exhibit 160: Zamar Care - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 161: Zamar Care - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 162: Zamar Care - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio