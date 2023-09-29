Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size Forecasts 2023-2030: P3D Bone and CT-Bone Emerge as Key 3D Printed Graft Products

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report and Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapidly expanding global bone grafts and substitutes market is set to experience significant growth, fueled by an increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and a rise in orthopedic surgeries. Factors such as escalating technological advancements in advanced orthopedic grafts and substitutes, along with substantial investments from industry leaders, have given significant momentum to the market.



The surge in cases of fractures worldwide necessitates an increasing rate of grafting procedures, contributing positively to market growth. Furthermore, the advent of innovative technologies like 3D printing facilitates the creation of custom-designed grafts, tailored to the patient's anatomy. This significantly reduces the risk of rejection, improving healing time, thus driving the demand for advanced grafts. The continuously growing demand from hospitals and orthopedic clinics encourages manufacturers to introduce advanced, cost-efficient products to cater to these needs. With the current market players' aggressive strategic initiatives, the bone grafts and substitutes market is poised for robust growth.

Market Growth : The bone grafts and substitutes market is growing rapidly. The market size is forecasted to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.

: The bone grafts and substitutes market is growing rapidly. The market size is forecasted to reach by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030. Driving Factors : Increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and rise in orthopedic surgeries. Advancements in technology, especially 3D printing, allow for custom-designed grafts tailored to patient anatomy, thus reducing rejection risks and improving healing time. Significant investments from industry leaders in advanced graft technologies. Growing cases of fractures worldwide, with the International Osteoporosis Foundation indicating 8.9 million fractures caused by osteoporosis annually.

: Application : Spinal fusion dominated the industry in 2022. However, the dental segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecasted period.

: Spinal fusion dominated the industry in 2022. However, the dental segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecasted period. Leading Players : Some of the dominant market players include Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, and DePuy Synthes. They have maintained their position through product penetration, regional presence, and strategic initiatives.

: Some of the dominant market players include Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, and DePuy Synthes. They have maintained their position through product penetration, regional presence, and strategic initiatives. Innovations : 3D printing has spurred the creation of products like P3D bone from Ossiform and CT-Bone from XILLC. Companies continue to introduce new products. For instance, AlloSource introduced AlloFuse Microfibers Demineralized Bone allograft in June 2022 . Similarly, Orthofix Medical Inc. introduced O-GENESIS and AlloQuent in 2020.

: Regional Analysis : The report also gives regional estimates and trend analysis, diving deep into the market dynamics in different parts of the world.

: The report also gives regional estimates and trend analysis, diving deep into the market dynamics in different parts of the world. Company Profiles: Detailed profiles of key players in the market, such as AlloSource, Baxter, Medtronic, and Zimmer Biomet, among others, provide insights into their contributions and roles in shaping the industry.

