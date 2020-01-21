Bonefish Grill Kicks Off 20th Anniversary By Serving A Throwback Thursday Menu On January 23rd

The founders' vision still rings true today, demonstrating a deep understanding and passion for seafood and expertise to create an unparalleled lineup of dishes designed to please every palate. Bonefish Grill's vibrant, comfortable ambiance has been a hallmark of the restaurant from the beginning, featuring hardwood floors, upbeat music and flattering lighting, complemented by the enticing aroma of the wood-fired grill.

"Two decades after Tim and Chris opened the first Bonefish Grill just a few blocks north of our current St. Petersburg location, we're proud to say we have remained dedicated to their mission of serving perfectly prepared fresh fish and creating an incredible dining experience," said Jeff Carcara, President of Bonefish Grill. "Offering a taste of the past is our way to say thank you to our longtime guests as we begin a year of special celebrations."

The milestone menu that will be served on January 23rd features a mix of past and present, offering guests the best of two decades of favorite dishes and drinks. Appetizers and entrées include:

Saucy Shrimp – Tender shrimp sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes and Kalamata olives in a velvety lime-tomato garlic sauce, topped with Feta cheese

Applewood Bacon Wrapped Scallops – Four Georges Bank Scallops wrapped in Applewood bacon and topped with mango salsa

Bang Bang Shrimp – The original version of the most copied appetizer – Crispy shrimp tossed in signature creamy, spicy sauce

Macadamia Nut Mahi-Mahi – Wood-grilled Wild Mahi topped with a house-made mango vanilla rum butter sauce and a sprinkle of toasted Macadamia nuts

Fontina Pork Chop – Bone-in pork chop, Fontina cheese, garlic, prosciutto and mushroom Marsala wine sauce

Blackened Salmon Pasta – Grilled and blackened Salmon with sautéed artichokes, roasted tomatoes, spinach, garlic and Cavatappi tossed in a light Champagne olive oil

Among the extensive list of hand-crafted cocktails will be:

Glowfish Martini – A twist on a past favorite – Absolut vodka, Blue Curacao liqueur, fresh lime and pineapple juice served with a glow-in-the-dark bracelet

Bonefish Martini – One of the menu originals – Absolut vodka, sparkling wine, a splash of cranberry juice and garnished with an orange twist

Parker's Margarita – Founder's favorite – Finished with fresh-squeezed orange juice and Grand Marnier

For more information and reservations, visit www.BonefishGrill.com.

About Bonefish Grill®

Bonefish Grill specializes in market-fresh fish from around the world hand-cut in-house daily, savory wood-grilled specialties and locally-created, seasonal Partner's Selection dishes featuring the highest-quality and freshest ingredients. With a unique twist and a signature selection of hand-crafted cocktails, Bonefish Grill uses just-squeezed juices, edible garnishes and house infusions in addition to offering a distinct list of wines, which are the perfect match for any food pairing.

The restaurant provides a fun and lively place to eat, drink, relax and socialize any day of the week. Bonefish Grill is a 2019 Nation's Restaurant News (NRN) MenuMasters Award recipient for the restaurant's innovative brunch menu. Reservations are available online or by phone, and walk-ins are always welcome. For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com, facebook.com/BonefishGrill or follow on Twitter @bonefishgrill.

