Bonefish Grill Named A Top U.S. Restaurant By TripAdvisor For 2019

"We are thrilled about this recognition and we'll continue to make the Bonefish Grill experience unique at each of our locations by catering to local tastes," said David Schmidt, president of Bonefish Grill. "We are grateful that our guests are excited about what we offer, including our locally-inspired dishes, and that they share their positive experiences with TripAdvisor."

Bonefish Grill's fresh fish expertise and polished casual approach appeals to those who crave high-quality seafood and wood-grilled specialties at a good value in a comfortable, upbeat atmosphere. From the spacious dining room to the Big City Bar known for its community tables and hand-crafted cocktails, Bonefish Grill captures casual in a polished way from the moment guests walk through the door.

Bonefish Grill, recognized by TripAdvisor as one of the top restaurants in the U.S., specializes in market-fresh fish from around the world, savory wood-grilled specialties and hand-crafted cocktails. Guests receive "chef's coat service" and are guided through an innovative, seasonal menu, unique specials and locally-created Neighborhood Catch dishes, featuring the highest-quality and fresh ingredients. The Bonefish experience helps guests Escape the Ordinary, and is based on the premise of simplicity, consistency and a strong commitment to excellence at every level. Earn up to 50% off every fourth visit by joining Dine Rewards™ at www.dine-rewards.com. For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com, www.Facebook.com/BonefishGrill, follow on Twitter @bonefishgrill and on Instagram @bonefishgrill.

