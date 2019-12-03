Bonefish Grill Partners With Bonefish & Tarpon Trust To Promote Conservation Of Saltwater Fisheries With Giving Tuesday Fundraiser

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh fish experts at Bonefish Grill are partnering with Bonefish & Tarpon Trust to conserve bonefish, tarpon, and permit fisheries through research, stewardship, education and advocacy. Starting on Giving Tuesday, December 3, through Monday, December 9, Bonefish Grill guests will be able to add a donation to the charity right on their check.

The partnership with Bonefish & Tarpon Trust celebrates and protects its namesake species, the bonefish, and its sea-sister the tarpon. Furthering its commitment, Bonefish Grill will match up to $10,000 to support the science-based organization's initiatives across the southeastern United States, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean.

"We are honored to raise awareness for an impactful organization doing so much good for our oceans," said Jeff Carcara, president of Bonefish Grill. "Partnering with Bonefish & Tarpon Trust allows us to give back directly to our iconic bonefish, the important tarpon population and the ocean as a whole."

When Bonefish Grill founders first envisioned opening a restaurant in St. Petersburg, Florida, they wanted to choose a name for their new venture that reflected their shared love for catching, cooking and serving fresh fish. When they came across a legendary Florida gamefish called the Bonefish, they had their "a-ha" moment. Bonefish are indigenous to the state and nicknamed the "Grey Ghost of the Flats" because they are cleverly elusive – fast, agile and aware of their surroundings. They opened the first Bonefish Grill restaurant in 2000, and today Bonefish Grill is the realization of the founders' vision of being guests' favorite place to eat, drink, relax and be with friends and a place where fresh fish is hand-cut in house and prepared to perfection, accompanied by hand-crafted cocktails.

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust pursues its conservation mission by conducting scientific research on the habitats, life cycles and behavior of bonefish, tarpon, and permit. Partnering with resource managers such as Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, BTT uses it research findings to advocate for conservation and effective management, as well as to educate the public on best fish handling practices. More information can be found at www.btt.org.

"We are grateful to Bonefish Grill for making us their partner for Giving Tuesday 2019," said Jim McDuffie, President and CEO of Bonefish & Tarpon Trust. "Bonefish Grill is committed to ocean conservation, and we're honored to be associated with the brand."

Giving Tuesday (#GivingTuesday) is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and marks an international day of charitable giving as the holiday season begins. This year, Giving Tuesday takes place on December 3, and donations supporting the Bonefish Grill and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust initiative can also be made at www.btt.org/donate through December 9.

About Bonefish Grill®

Bonefish Grill specializes in market-fresh fish from around the world hand-cut in-house daily, savory wood-grilled specialties and locally-created, seasonal Partner Selection dishes featuring the highest-quality and freshest ingredients. With a unique twist and a signature selection of hand-crafted cocktails, Bonefish Grill uses just-squeezed juices, edible garnishes and house infusions in addition to offering a distinct list of wines, which are the perfect match for any food pairing.

The restaurant provides a fun and lively place to eat, drink, relax and socialize any day of the week. Bonefish Grill is a 2019 Nation's Restaurant News (NRN) MenuMasters Award recipient for the restaurant's innovative brunch menu. Reservations are available online or by phone, and walk-ins are always welcome. For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com, facebook.com/BonefishGrill or follow on Twitter @bonefishgrill.

About Bonefish & Tarpon Trust

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust's mission is to conserve bonefish, tarpon and permit—the species, their habitats and the larger fisheries they comprise. As a science-based organization, BTT pursues this mission across the southeastern US, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean through research, conservation, education and advocacy.

