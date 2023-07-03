BONEFISH GRILL SHAKES THINGS UP WITH A NEW DAILY SOCIAL HOUR EXPERIENCE STARTING JULY 3

The next-level offering features $15 shareable plates and $7 small plates, perfectly paired with $7 premium cocktails

TAMPA, Fla., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonefish Grill, everyone's favorite casual dining restaurant for land and sea fare, is launching a new Social Hour that serves up good times with an all-new style. The innovative experience, which brings people together to enjoy a craveable menu of Bonefish Grill favorites and creative cocktails in a spirited yet relaxed setting, launches Monday, July 3 at 3 p.m. and will be available daily at all locations.

Bonefish Grill Social Hour

"Our curated menu of sharable dishes, featured premium spirits, and innovative cocktails are a great value and available only at Bonefish Grill," said Michael Healy, President of Bonefish Grill.

Shareable Starters for $15 each include:

The Big Bang: Bonefish Grill's signature Bang Bang Shrimp supersized to 1.5 times its original portion.

Bonefish Grill's signature Bang Bang Shrimp supersized to 1.5 times its original portion. B.L.T. Nachos : Grilled chicken or roasted shrimp on seasoned tortilla chips topped with bacon , shredded lettuce , diced tomato and cheese sauce drizzled with chimichurri and Bang Bang sauce.

: Grilled chicken or roasted shrimp on seasoned tortilla chips topped with , shredded , diced and cheese sauce drizzled with chimichurri and Bang Bang sauce. The Crowd Pleaser: A trio of Bang Bang Shrimp, Tempura Crunch Sashimi Tuna and Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts.

Craveable Small Plates for $7 each include:

Calamari: Fried with peppers and served with sweet, spicy Asian sauce.

Fried with peppers and served with sweet, spicy Asian sauce. Mussels Josephine : Dished up with tomatoes, red onion, garlic, basil and lemon wine sauce.

: Dished up with tomatoes, red onion, garlic, basil and lemon wine sauce. Ahi Tuna Poke: Combining red onions, peppers, cucumbers and cilantro tossed in a Hawaiian poke sauce.

Pair these bites with a variety of special libations that can be easily ordered through a brand-new QR code to digitally pull up the menu. Social Hour pours include $7 Irresistible Cocktails like the Mango Bourbon Sour and Coconut Crush, shaken up with Bacardi Superior Rum, Bacardi Añejo Cuatro Rum, coconut with pineapple and orange juices, served on the rocks. The restaurant's lineup of premium spirits has two new Remarkable Spirits: Jefferson's Ocean "Aged at Sea" Bourbon, barrel-aged around the world for six months; and the Jefferson's Ocean Old Fashioned, stirred up with Angostura bitters and a Bordeaux cherry and poured over a colossal ice cube. Additionally, guests can enjoy desirable deals like $9 premium wines, $6 house wines, $1 off draft beers and $7 select spirits.

Bonefish Grill Social Hour times vary by location. To find your nearest restaurant, visit https://www.bonefishgrill.com. Then grab your friends and tell everyone, "Let's go to Bonefish!"

About Bonefish Grill®

Offering a flavorful and spirited neighborhood retreat, Bonefish Grill serves shareworthy food and cocktails that guests can't wait to enjoy time and time again. The menu features skillfully crafted dishes made with high-quality ingredients, including fish from around the world hand-cut in-house daily, savory wood-grilled specialties and seasonal, locally created Partner's Selections. Sip and savor hand-crafted signature cocktails with unexpected touches and explore a distinctive list of perfectly paired wines and local craft beers. Bonefish Grill offers carside carryout, bountiful Family Bundle meals that feed up to five and catering selections for everyday gatherings and special events. Dine in, order carryout online at bonefishgrill.com or get delivery from DoorDash or UberEats. For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

PR Contact:

Mariah Kulkin

[email protected]

SOURCE Bonefish Grill