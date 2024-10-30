Bonfire and Change join forces to enable compliant fundraising for nonprofits

Change manages compliance and donation payouts for Bonfire's innovative

charitable fundraising platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonfire , an innovative online fundraising platform, announces today that it is partnering with Change , the leading giving and compliance solution for the charitable sector, to make it easier than ever for individuals to compliantly fundraise for the nonprofits they care about. With Bonfire, individuals can launch online stores to sell custom apparel that supports nonprofits of their choosing. With help from Change, donations are sent promptly and compliantly to the end nonprofit.

With the introduction of new legislation like California AB-488, there are new requirements for the type of online fundraising Bonfire facilitates. By partnering with Change, Bonfire is future-proofing every single fundraising campaign on their platform and keeping things easy for their sellers. Change's robust compliance solution and legal expertise helps Bonfire manage state requirements like annual registration, campaign reports, and written agreements between Bonfire and each nonprofit.

A Unique Solution for Compliance

Change simplifies this entire process due to a unique approach to managing compliance via a trusted donor-advised fund, from which donations are granted to the end nonprofits. This streamlined solution allows Bonfire's users to run fundraisers for nonprofits without worrying about legal compliance concerns. This process makes it possible for Bonfire's community of fundraisers to support as many nonprofits as they do:

"Compliance is a top priority for Bonfire. We work with thousands of charities, so automating charity payouts and reporting with Change has made our fundraising efforts so much easier."

– Torey Heinz, Director of Risk Management and Compliance at Bonfire

The legal compliance landscape for charitable fundraising is evolving. Each U.S. state has different regulations for online fundraising platforms and commercial co-ventures, making it a complex space to navigate. Consumer protection groups and state Attorney General offices keep a close eye on fundraising activities, especially those performed online, so it's more important than ever for companies like Bonfire to maintain airtight legal compliance.

About Bonfire

Bonfire is a free online platform where anyone can design, sell, and buy custom products. Bonfire handles payment processing, order fulfillment, and customer service so you can focus on connecting with your community. We've helped thousands of individuals, groups, and nonprofits raise money for the causes they care about. All Bonfire products are printed in the USA.

About Change

Change streamlines donations and compliance for the charitable sector. With Change, companies can seamlessly donate to any charity, maintain regulatory compliance, and track donation data in real-time. Change also streamlines state charitable registrations and renewals for nonprofits nationwide. Leading companies and law firms – like Copilevitz, Lam & Raney, Mars, Jackpocket, and Topicals – trust in Change for secure donations and compliance.

