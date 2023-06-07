Bonita K. Black Joins Lucosky Brookman as Partner and Head of Public Finance Practice Area

News provided by

Lucosky Brookman LLP

07 Jun, 2023, 12:47 ET

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP (www.lucbro.com), a leading corporate finance and securities law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Bonita Black as Partner and the new head of the firm's Public Finance Practice Area. With her exceptional expertise and industry knowledge, Bonita Black brings a wealth of experience to further strengthen the firm's capabilities in public finance.

Continue Reading

Bonita Black is a highly accomplished attorney and community leader.  Her practice focuses on acting as bond, trustee, issuer's, borrower's, lender's, underwriter's and disclosure counsel in corporate (conduit) and municipal finance transactions on both a taxable and tax-exempt basis. She has acted as counsel to Fortune 500 companies including Amazon, KFC and U.S. Bank N.A., and many others.  Her diverse experience includes representing national and community banks, issuers, housing authorities, non-profits, gas and electric companies, water and sewer companies, utilities, community organization and healthcare organizations.  She is also highly experienced in mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, securities law, corporate and structured finance, securitizations, non-profit law, and corporate governance issues. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Bonita Black to our firm as a Partner and the head of our Public Finance Practice Area," said Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner at Lucosky Brookman LLP. "Bonita's extensive experience in public finance, coupled with her exceptional legal skills and industry knowledge, will significantly enhance the Firm's ability to provide comprehensive legal services to our clients.  Bonita has a remarkable track record of representing Fortune 500 companies, banks, housing authorities, utilities, and non-profit organizations. Her deep understanding of numerous industries, coupled with her ability to navigate complex legal issues, makes her a trusted advisor to clients seeking expert guidance in the public finance arena and beyond."

Prior to joining Lucosky Brookman, Bonita was a partner at K&L Gates LLP.  She is a former member of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees, a current member of the University of Louisville President's Council, and a graduate of Harvard Law School.

"I am excited to join Lucosky Brookman and lead the Public Finance Practice Area," said Bonita Black. "The firm's commitment to excellence, client-centric approach, and dedication to delivering exceptional legal services align perfectly with my own values. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working closely with the talented team at Lucosky Brookman to further strengthen our presence in the public finance sector."

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP
Lucosky Brookman LLP (www.lucbro.com) is a leading corporate finance, securities and M&A law firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C and Pennsylvania, representing public and private companies, institutional and privately-owned, both domestic and international, in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs, SPACs, De-SPACs, public finance, complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, corporate tax, and general corporate matters.

CONTACT
Lucosky Brookman LLP
101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor
Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830
732-395-4400
www.lucbro.com
[email protected] 

SOURCE Lucosky Brookman LLP

Also from this source

Joseph Lucosky Named by NJBIZ as a 2023 Leader in Finance

Lucosky Brookman's client, Adamas One Corp. Prices Initial Public Offering On NASDAQ

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.