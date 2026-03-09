Bonkers Toys Signs Global Master Toy License for Gorilla Tag, The World's Most Popular VR Game

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonkers Toys , a pioneer in New Media branded toys, announced today a global master toy licensing agreement with Another Axiom , the makers of the hit VR game Gorilla Tag . Under the agreement, Bonkers Toys plans to expand the Gorilla Tag universe into toy aisles at mass retailers with a comprehensive range of toys designed to capture the fun of the Gorilla Tag experience. The product line is anticipated to include plush, figures and collectibles inspired by the game's characters, storylines, and more. The new toys are slated to launch at major retailers across the U.S. in 2027, offering the massive Gorilla Tag fanbase a new way to interact with their favorite Monke world.

Bonkers Toys signs global master toy licensing agreement with Another Axiom to expand the Gorilla Tag VR game universe into mass retail toy aisles with a range of toys including plush, figures and collectibles designed to capture the fun of the Gorilla Tag experience.

Gorilla Tag has been a leader in the VR gaming space since it launched as a viral hit in 2021, generating impressive engagement metrics. In 2025, the game reached new highs with 3.7 million monthly and 1 million daily active users, contributing to a lifetime total of over 15 million unique players. In 2026, the game set a record of 119,000 concurrent players, all in VR. The immense popularity underscores Gorilla Tag's cultural relevance and its unique appeal, where players embody and customize virtual Monke avatars and engage in a variety of social games with friends.

"With a history of successfully bringing the biggest New Media brands to retail, our expansion into the dynamic world of VR with Gorilla Tag is a natural and incredibly exciting next step for Bonkers Toys," said Dan Meyer, Bonkers Toys, Head of Brands. "This first-of-its-kind partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to bring to life the brands that Gen Alpha kids are passionate about, and we can't wait for fans to experience their favorite VR game in a new and tangible way."

"We love extending our IP with best-in-class creatives, so it was an obvious choice to work with Bonkers to take the Gorilla Tag world to the mass retail toy aisle for the first time ever," said Jake Zim, CMO, Another Axiom and Head of Monke Business, the company's IP expansion division. "Bonkers Toys has a proven track record of successfully adapting the most sought-after digital brands for retail. Their creativity and expertise are a great compliment to our team's focus on innovation and expanding the Gorilla Tag universe for its incredible fandom, while introducing the game to a broader audience through real-life play."

As virtual reality gaming continues to grow in popularity, particularly among younger audiences, bringing digital play to physical play is the next progression. This initiative reinforces Bonkers Toys' commitment to innovation and its dedication to connecting with the next generation of consumers through relevant and engaging entertainment properties.

Hi-res images and b-roll available at tinyurl.com/BonkersPresskit.

About Bonkers Toys

Bonkers Toys has become known in the toy industry as the leader in YouTube New Media and Creator-based toys. Bonkers was the first licensee for Ryan's World and pioneered this category with flagship toys including the Giant Mystery Egg & Cap'n Ryan's Mega Mystery Treasure Chest. Bonkers Toys has also partnered with other top creators like Skibidi Toilet, Unspeakable, Lankybox, Aphmau, Moriah Elizabeth and Genevieve's Playhouse to create best-selling toy lines. Bonkers Toys' lineup of award-winning toys has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Parents, Good Housekeeping and NBC Nightly News. For more information visit BonkersToys.com.

About Another Axiom

Another Axiom, founded in 2020, is a virtual reality game studio that combines the art, science, and fun of VR to create deeply memorable, shareable experiences by prioritizing thoughtful design, responsible community stewardship, and direct engagement with players and creators. The company's mission is to make its ecosystem a genuine "third space" in ways other formats cannot. Another Axiom is building an expanding entertainment IP around Gorilla Tag, the company's flagship title and the world's most popular VR game (Source: Meta Store), developing it from a breakout social VR hit into a broader platform for experiences, stories, and events that can support long‑term partnerships and cross‑media opportunities.

Learn more at https://www.anotheraxiom.com or follow us on TikTok @realgorillatagvr or YouTube @_GorillaTagVR for the latest updates.

SOURCE Bonkers Toys