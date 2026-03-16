First Ever Genevieve's Playhouse Preschool Toys Now Available at Major Retailers

Bonkers Toys Launch Learning Toys Based on Top Educational YouTube Channel At Walmart and other Major Retailers

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonkers Toys announces the debut of the first-ever toy line for the globally recognized educational YouTube channel, Genevieve's Playhouse. The collection brings to life the beloved characters from Genevieve's vivid imagination that are featured on the channel, which has 49.5M subscribers. The new toys offer preschoolers interactive and educational play experiences in line with the content through colorful character figures, plush, playsets and more. Designed to make learning fun, Bonkers' Genevieve Playhouse toys are now available at Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Bonkers Toys’ new Genevieve’s Playhouse toys bring to life the characters and educational content of the globally recognized, educational YouTube channel with 49.5M subscribers.

"Genevieve's Playhouse makes learning a fun and exciting adventure, and the new toy line embodies that spirit," said Chiara Mattern, Brand Manager, Bonkers Toys. "Each piece is designed to be adorable and engaging, helping preschoolers master colors, counting, and so much more through playful exploration, just like on the YouTube channel. Whether they're longtime fans of Genevieve's Playhouse or simply love to learn through play, the new toys are made for developing minds."

"Bringing Genevieve's characters to life through Bonkers' toy line has been an incredible milestone," said Robert Mann, Creator of Genevieve's Playhouse. "We're thrilled for our fans to experience the toys and engage in the same creativity and learning through play that they enjoy on our YouTube channel."

The new toy line translates the interactive and educational content of Genevieve's Playhouse into tangible play. Many of the toys were designed by Genevieve herself, ensuring an authentic connection to the characters and themes that have captivated young viewers worldwide. The collaboration aims to extend the digital experience into the physical world, fostering creativity and engagement. Highlights of the Spring 2026 assortment include:

Mystery Plush Series 1 - Join Genevieve and her best friends on whimsical, engaging adventures with colorful and cuddly Mystery Plushies! Discover Genevieve, Coral the Dragon, Purple Gembug, Cherry Cat, Jasper, C4trOn, Moose, Blueberry Cat. Ages 3+, SRP $11.99, Available exclusively at Walmart.

Join Genevieve and her best friends on whimsical, engaging adventures with colorful and cuddly Mystery Plushies! Discover Genevieve, Coral the Dragon, Purple Gembug, Cherry Cat, Jasper, C4trOn, Moose, Blueberry Cat. Ages 3+, SRP $11.99, Available exclusively at Walmart. Mystery Figures Series 1 - These on-the-go-ready figures are made for growing minds and feature Genevieve, Blueberry Cat, Green Gembug, Jasper, Moose, Remy the Fish, Hex Cat, and Cherry Cat. Ages 3+, Single Packs at Target and Walmart, SRP $4.99; 4-Packs on Amazon and Walmart , SRP $18.99, 8-Pack SRP $24.99 at Walmart.

- These on-the-go-ready figures are made for growing minds and feature Genevieve, Blueberry Cat, Green Gembug, Jasper, Moose, Remy the Fish, Hex Cat, and Cherry Cat. Ages 3+, Single Packs at Target and Walmart, SRP $4.99; 4-Packs on Amazon and Walmart SRP $18.99, 8-Pack SRP $24.99 at Walmart. Cherry Cat Mystery Surprise Set - This packed-full mystery surprise capsule contains 6 surprises in each set to discover, including an exclusive plush of iconic jokester Cherry Cat, an exclusive Metallic Cherry Cat figure, 2 sticker sheets, and a poster! Ages 3+, SRP $19.99, Available on Amazon and Walmart.

This packed-full mystery surprise capsule contains 6 surprises in each set to discover, including an exclusive plush of iconic jokester Cherry Cat, an exclusive Metallic Cherry Cat figure, 2 sticker sheets, and a poster! Ages 3+, SRP $19.99, Available on Amazon and Walmart. Treefort Playset - Inspired by Genevieve's vivid imagination and designed to encourage learning through experimentation, Genevieve's Playhouse Treefort is a modular treefort that allows kids to mix-and-match movable platforms, ladders, and stairs to make the playset of their dreams!

Ages 3+, SRP $29.99, Available on Amazon and Walmart.

Hi-res product images and b-roll are available at tinyurl.com/BonkersPresskit.

About Bonkers Toys

About Bonkers ToysBonkers Toys has become known in the toy industry as the leader in YouTube New Media and Creator-based toys. Bonkers was the first licensee for Ryan's World and pioneered this category with flagship toys including the Giant Mystery Egg & Cap'n Ryan's Mega Mystery Treasure Chest. Bonkers Toys has also partnered with other top creators like Skibidi Toilet, Unspeakable, Lankybox, Aphmau, Moriah Elizabeth and Genevieve's Playhouse to create best-selling toy lines. Bonkers Toys' lineup of award-winning toys has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Parents, Good Housekeeping and NBC Nightly News. For more information visit BonkersToys.com.

About Genevieve's Playhouse

Since launching in 2016, Genevieve's Playhouse has grown into a leading global kids' creator channel on YouTube, reaching more than 49.5 million subscribers and generating over 40.5 billion lifetime views across its content library. The channel focuses on fun, educational toy-based learning that parents can trust, and combines playful storytelling with beloved characters while helping young audiences learn counting, basic vocabulary, and early storytelling skills. The videos are available in multiple languages including English, Spanish, Hindi, and Vietnamese, allowing the channel to reach families around the world.

Genevieve's Playhouse was founded by Robert and Jackie, who began creating videos inspired by the content their own children enjoyed watching online. What started as a small family project quickly evolved into a trusted educational entertainment destination for young viewers. The channel remains family-produced today, and stays committed to creating imaginative, educational content that sparks curiosity, creativity, and learning through play.

SOURCE Bonkers Toys