Bonne Maman® Unwraps the Magic of the Holidays with Its Most Joyful Advent Calendar Yet

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to count down the holiday season with Bonne Maman® . America's #1 premium preserves brand is bringing back its fan-favorite Limited-Edition Advent Calendar for 2025 — its ninth advent season to date!

This annual holiday gift is a must-have for fans and food lovers alike. Back with an all new design, the 2025 calendar features 24 charmingly designed mini boxes, each one containing a limited-edition flavor. A gift within a gift. When you remove the mini box from the calendar, a love message is revealed, adding a thoughtful touch of surprise and delight to the countdown to Christmas experience.

Crafted with simple, high-quality ingredients—no high-fructose corn syrup, preservatives, or additives ever —Bonne Maman spreads deliver a homemade, authentic, and irresistibly delicious taste that consumers know and love. New limited-edition flavors for this year include Caramel Spread with Coffee, Mango and Ginger Spread, Pear and Mandarin with Cinnamon Spread, and Strawberry with Passion Fruit Spread, plus many more!

Wrapped in a whimsical holiday scene complete with a decorated tree, twinkling lights, cheerful reindeer, and wrapped presents, the calendar is a show-stopping gift bound to bring joy all season long, whether you're giving it or receiving it.

Now available for $54.99, the 2025 Limited-Edition Advent Calendar can be purchased on Bonne Maman's e-shop , Amazon , and select retailers nationwide. But hurry, it sells out fast every year.

About Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality that follow timeless French culinary traditional recipes. Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies, and Spreads are non-GMO Project Verified. Bonne Maman Preserves are made with premium ingredients, have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Made with simple ingredients you might find in your grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman is crafted to capture that homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit http://www.bonnemaman.us or follow us on FB @bonnemamanusa or IG @bonnemaman_us.

