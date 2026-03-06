Bonnie Godsman Named a 2026 Women of Influence by The CEO Magazine

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finseca proudly announces that Bonnie Godsman, President of Finseca and CEO of GAMA Global, has been named a 2026 Women of Influence by The CEO Magazine. The global recognition celebrates exceptional women leaders who are driving innovation, strengthening industries, and creating lasting impact across the business world.

Godsman has built her career advancing leadership development and strengthening the financial services profession worldwide. Through her leadership at GAMA Global and Finseca, she has championed a more connected global community of financial professionals—bringing together leaders across markets to share ideas, elevate standards, and expand access to trusted financial advice.

"This recognition reflects the incredible leaders across our profession who are committed to helping families achieve financial security," said Godsman. "Our industry has a powerful opportunity to collaborate globally, share best practices, and invest in developing the next generation of leaders who will serve clients with integrity and purpose."

The Women of Influence recognition by The CEO Magazine highlights leaders across industries who are shaping the future of business and encouraging others to lead with courage, innovation, and impact. The program connects an international network of executives who are redefining leadership and advancing opportunity for the next generation.

Godsman's leadership has played a key role in strengthening global connections within the financial services profession. Through GAMA Global, she has helped build a worldwide community focused on developing high-performing financial professionals and promoting leadership that serves clients, communities, and the broader industry.

At Finseca, Godsman continues to champion collaboration across organizations and borders, reinforcing the profession's shared mission: expanding access to financial security for families everywhere.

About Finseca

At Finseca , we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.

