Building on Strong Momentum, Finseca Announces New Board Chair and Directors

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finseca proudly announces that, effective June 1, Stephanie Rivas, Regional Vice President at National Life Group, will serve as the new Chair of the Board, along with an outstanding class of new Board members who will help advance the organization's mission and shape the future of the financial security profession.

This year's Board announcement comes at a moment of significant momentum for Finseca and the profession it serves, building on strong membership growth, recent policy wins surrounding H.R. 1, and the organization's ninth integration. At this important time of growth, these leaders are not simply helping guide an organization, they are helping drive a movement to achieve financial security for all and expand access to the products, services, and professionals that make financial security possible.

"We're honored to welcome Stephanie Rivas as Chair and to add such accomplished, purpose–driven leaders to our Board—individuals who bring broad perspective, deep expertise, and a strong commitment to advancing our mission," said Marc Cadin, CEO of Finseca. "I also want to thank our outgoing Chair, Chip Van Dusen, for his outstanding leadership and service. His steady hand and belief in our mission have helped position Finseca for this next chapter. As Finseca continues to bring more of the profession together, this Board's leadership will help us capitalize on our momentum. With greater unity, scale, and a stronger collective voice, we will expand our impact on the financial security of the American people and the families, businesses, and communities we serve."

Congratulations to Finseca's newly appointed Board members, whose experience and leadership reflect the organization's continued commitment to excellence, representation, and progress across the profession:

Wendy Boyd - Chief Distribution Officer, World Financial Group, Transamerica

Harris Fishman - Chairman, Coastal Wealth

Tony Greene - President, NFP Executive Benefits, an Aon Company

Luke Kasten - Head of Corporate & Business Development, State Farm Insurance

Steve Kerns - Executive Vice President, Business Relationships, Simplicity Group Holdings

Marty Nanne - Managing Director, NFP an Aon Company

Jeff Neeck - Partner, Strategies for Wealth

Carl Peterson - Managing Principal, Lindberg & Ripple

Lisa Todd - Head of Life Distribution, Corebridge Financial

To learn more about Finseca's mission to achieve financial security for all, visit www.finseca.org.

SOURCE Finseca